General McKenzie warns Iran close to nuclear weapons capability





The head of the U.S. Central Command said Wednesday that Iran is “very close” to producing enough enriched uranium to build a nuclear weapon, though he added that he believes theocracy has not made a final decision on whether to actually build a combat head. “I think they like the idea of ​​being able to explode,” General Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie said. Time magazine of Iran’s rulers, using the term when Tehran will enrich enough uranium to create a single nuclear weapon. The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog, has warned that its ability to monitor Iran’s nuclear program has been limited in recent months. On Wednesday, IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi warned that the agency was “close to the point where I could not guarantee continuity of knowledge” due to obstacles from Iranian officials. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is trying to reunite with the 2015 nuclear deal, which eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbing its nuclear program, and from which President Donald Trump withdrew the US in 2018. “Our president said they would not have a nuclear weapon,” McKenzie told Time. “Diplomats are in charge of this, but Central Command always has a set of plans that we can execute, if run.” Gen. Kenneth McKenzie noted that even with uranium sufficiently enriched for a nuclear weapon, the U.S. has seen no evidence that Iran has perfected a warhead design for its ballistic missiles. Rod Lamkey / Pool via AP Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that “the United States remains committed to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.” Pool via CNP / SplashNews.com McKenzie’s remarks echoed comments by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who told an audience in Bahrain on Saturday that “the United States remains committed to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, and we remain committed to a result.” nuclear policy. “ But if Iran is not ready to engage seriously, “Austin added,” then we will look at all the options needed to keep the United States safe. “ McKenzie noted that even if Iran produces enough enriched uranium for a nuclear weapon, the U.S. has seen no evidence that the regime has perfected a warhead design that could be placed on top of one of 3,000 ballistic missiles. Nor, the general said, has Iran built an effective means of re-entry. “We have not seen any of this,” McKenzie told Time. That’s going to take a while for them to build. “ However, the general warned that Iran has a “highly capable” ballistic missile program, calling it “the only thing the Iranians have done in the last three to five years.” Senior diplomats from Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia – the other countries that joined the 2015 nuclear deal – plan to meet with Iranian officials in Vienna for another round of talks. Iran has long insisted its program is peaceful, although the IAEA and US intelligence agencies say Tehran had an organized weapons program until 2003. With postal wire

