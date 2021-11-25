Serko will increase capital for international growth, acquisitions





New Zealand-based travel and expense management provider Serko plans to raise NZ $ 85 million to about $ 58.4 million to grow its business, particularly in the unmanaged travel segment, and “pursue opportunities for inorganic global expansion.” said the company on Wednesday in its financial half. announcement of results. The capital will come from the issuance of ordinary shares NZ $ 75 million to new investors as well as a retail offer of NZ $ 10 million to existing shareholders allowing them to subscribe up to NZ $ 50,000 in new shares. Serko has stopped trading on the Australian and New Zealand stock exchanges and plans to complete its capital increase before the end of the year. About 40 percent of the new capital is earmarked for the development of Serko’s “global market strategy”, particularly growth promotion in North America. Serko reported an average monthly increase of more than 10 percent in transaction volumes from May to September in North America and reports an increase in demand for its Zeno vehicle in the region, including “multiple requests to participate IN [requests for proposals] by Fortune 500 companies. “ Serko plans to invest in Booking.com business growth, targeting unmanaged business travel, with about 35 percent of the capital raised. Serko has relocated more than 300,000 Booking.com Business customers to the Zeno platform and has reported more than 30,000 new registrations for the platform since its inception. It is also “progressively” adding flight and rail content to the platform. About a quarter of the capital raised will go towards “potential buying opportunities, if and when they appear,” according to Serko. “We are prepared for growth from this pandemic and the investment so far has proven our ability to grow from a regional leader to a truly global player,” Serko chief executive and co-founder Darrin Grafton said in a statement. “Our focus now is on scaling up the business to activate the opportunities ahead.” For the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, Serko reported NZ $ 9.2 million in total operating income, an increase of 81 percent compared to the first half of the previous fiscal year. Total bookings on Serko platforms increased by 157 per cent to 1.3 million during that period, as tight blockades in Australia and New Zealand became more restricted and Booking.com Business transactions went online. Average booking revenue for managed business trips fell to $ 7.38 from $ 8.76 compared to last fiscal year, which Serko said was the result of travel growth that changed the revenue mix. Within the Australian region, the number of active corporate clients on the platform ranged from 5,249 in May to a minimum of 3,443 in September. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Serko had more than 6,800 active corporate clients on the platform. For the entire fiscal year, Serko expects revenues to range between NZ 21 million and NZ 25 million, which “assumes an overall reduction in domestic travel restrictions within Australia and New Zealand and no significant blockages in Europe or “North America.” Serko reported a net loss of NZ $ 15.2 million for the first half of the fiscal year, a loss wider than NZ $ 10.1 million from the first half of the fiscal year due to a “planned increase in expenditures to capitalize on important for the expansion of Serko in international markets “, according to Serko.

