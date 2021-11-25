International
Afghanistan: Women call on international community to uphold women’s rights amid continuing Taliban repression
The international community must stand by its long-term commitment to upholding women’s rights in Afghanistan, Amnesty International said, ahead of a new campaign highlighting the achievements of 16 prominent Afghan women.
To mark this year, the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the annual international campaign celebrating women in every region of the world fighting gender-based discrimination and defending women’s rights, the human rights organization is sharing the stories of 16 well-known Afghan women. overcome major barriers to participation in public life over the past two decades. In their own words, women from various public spheres, including law, politics, academia and the media, show their professional paths, their feelings about the return of the Taliban, their hopes and fears for the future, and their recommendations to the international community. how to continue to support women’s rights.
These stories provide a powerful reminder and in time of how far Afghan women have come over the past twenty years, in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles. They also provide an insightful insight into how life has transformed for women and girls since the return of the Taliban, said Samira Hamidi, Amnesty Internationals in South Asia.
It is surprising that, at a time when the country is facing an economic and humanitarian crisis, these women and thousands of others like them are being banned from public life.
Samira Hamidi, Amnesty Internationals in South Asia
We urge the Taliban to respect, protect and fulfill the rights of women and girls. We call on the international community to engage directly with Afghan women to understand their reality, listen to their pragmatic recommendations and work with them to uphold women's rights.
Since taking control of Kabul on August 15, 2021, the Taliban have imposed severe restrictions on women and girls. Aside from health care workers and some other isolated exceptions, women have been told they cannot return to work or travel in public without being accompanied by a Mahram (male caregiver). As of September 20, girls over the age of 12 (sixth grade and above) have not been allowed to go to school, while rigid gender segregation in universities has severely restricted women in higher education.
Businesswoman Sediqa Mushtaq told Amnesty International: When I heard the news that the Taliban had entered Kabul, I felt as if I had fallen and been torn apart. I fell from a bright place into darkness without light to be seen.
Preventing women’s labor has exacerbated economic problems for many families who previously had a steady professional income, while the removal of women from government jobs has left a huge hole in states’ capacity to govern effectively. Women now also face increased threats of gender-based violence and severe restrictions on their rights to freedom of assembly and freedom of expression, including the choice of clothing.
Fawzia Amini, once a senior judge in the Supreme Court of Afghanistan, said: The Taliban have institutionalized discrimination against women; they are denying our fundamental rights, wanting to wipe women out of the face of society and make us all imprisoned in our homes.
With much work to be done, women’s rights had improved significantly since the fall of the first Taliban regime in 2001. There were 3.3 million girls in education and women had taken an active part in the country’s political, economic and social life. Despite the ongoing conflict, Afghan women had become lawyers, doctors, judges, teachers, engineers, athletes, activists, politicians, journalists, bureaucrats, business owners, police officers, and members of the military.
The Taliban have institutionalized discrimination against women; are denying our fundamental rights
Fawzia Amini, a former senior judge in the Supreme Court of Afghanistan
Former police officer Zala Zazai said the international community must put pressure on the Taliban to guarantee women’s rights and they must do everything possible to ensure that women are part of the new government. The Taliban cannot eliminate half of Afghanistan’s population.
Background
Conference, They are the Revolution: Afghan women fighting for their future under Taliban rule, is available here.
16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence is an annual international campaign, which begins on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November and lasts until Human Rights Day on 10 December. It provides a platform for individuals and organizations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.
