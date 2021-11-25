International
Abbotsford, BC issues “do not use” water tips for cutting flooded Sumas
The city of Abbotsford, BC has issued a new ‘do not use’ water advice for Prairin Sumas, about half of which is still flooded as a result of record rainfall.
The east side of Sumas Prairie is still under seven or more feet of water, Mayor Henry Brown said Wednesday, meaning the city’s crews are unable to assess or repair its major “uncontrollable” water intrusions.
“The running water in Sumas Prairie can only be used for flushing toilets,” he told a news conference.
“We know there are hazardous and potentially toxic materials in these flood waters, which is why we need to complete an environmental assessment of the area.”
Water elsewhere in Abbotsford is safe to drink, but the city said counseling for Sumas Prairie is likely to be in effect for a few days. It is an improvement of the previous boiling water counseling released in the area.
Meanwhile, an elite urban search and rescue team called Canada Task Force 1 is continuing rapid damage assessments to homes and apartment buildings that will allow the city to cancel evacuation orders for some properties.
“I visited that place today and I was amazed,” Brown said. “While our rapid damage assessment team has made more than 1,000 assessments so far, we expect more than 2,000 additional assessments to be undertaken this week.”
The city is still preparing for three atmospheric rivers forecast by Environment Canada that will hit from now until the end of the weekend.
Between 40 and 80 millimeters of rain can hit the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Hope between Wednesday night and Friday morning, the federal department said. the project.
The storm will be less intense, the federal department predicts, but could worsen conditions in parts of the province that have already been damaged by the November 14 and 15 floods.
Dam repairs are progressing well, Brown said, and the most problematic breach at the Sumas dam is now 90 percent fixed. He added that three more feet of height will be added before Thursday’s storm.
“The rains that are coming, I think we can withstand on Thursday, Friday,” he told reporters. “The future is in a weekend. It’s the third thing that worries me the most. “
To help prepare, the city is looking for residents who are able to clear their local catch ponds of leaves and debris, as crews are focused on flood repairs.
The Canadian Armed Forces are still preparing for that storm, Brown said, and helping clear the canals in the historic Clayburn Village area.
His main concern remains the flooded eastern Sumas cut.
“That’s why we have not made much progress since yesterday in inspecting bridges and canals (there) because they are under water and we can not reach them, but we know how long the water stays there. “the more damage. there will be with soil saturation.”
Since last week’s catastrophic floods, four people have died, thousands have been evacuated, livestock have disappeared and millions of dollars in countless damage have been caused to critical infrastructure.
