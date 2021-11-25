COVID-19 infections break pandemic records across Europe as fourth wave continues to wreak havoc

Coronavirus infections have once again broken records in nations across Europe, prompting new restrictions on movement and prompting health experts to rethink booster vaccines.

Slovakia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Hungary all reported new high levels of daily infections as winter gripped Europe and people gather indoors on Christmas Eve, providing a perfect breeding ground for COVID-19.

The Slovak government followed the example of neighboring Austria on Wednesday and ordered a two-week blockade to quell the world’s fastest-growing COVID-19 cases as hospital hospitality reached a critical level in a country where vaccination levels remain low.

Poland has said it will have to tighten restrictions if it does not see the number of daily cases reduced in the near future, and the Netherlands will announce new measures on Friday.

France is also expected to announce new control measures, but said it does not plan a new blockade like some other European Union countries.

Meanwhile, the Danish government has proposed restoring the mandatory use of face masks on public transport, in shops and in the healthcare sector.

Infections have reached record levels

The Czech Republic reported its highest daily increase in infections, with cases exceeding 25,000 for the first time.

The government is seeking to create mandatory vaccines for people over 60 and some occupations, such as healthcare workers.

The Netherlands recorded more than 23,700 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, the highest number since the pandemic began.

Hungary reported a record 12,637 new daily cases of COVID-19.

The government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, which opposes further blockades for fear of drowning the economy, launched a vaccination campaign this week, offering injections without prior registration.

But the idea of ​​compulsory vaccinations has also raised concerns among Hungarians.

The WHO has warned of a “false sense of security” over the protection offered by vaccines. ( AP: Cecilia Fabiano / LaPresse )

Italy on Wednesday also tightened the screws on people who still do not want to take a hit against COVID, severely restricting access to a range of services and making vaccines mandatory for a wider group of public sector workers.

Authorities in Russia, where daily coronavirus-related deaths are near record levels, said they were checking social networks and media websites to find people spreading false claims about the risks of vaccination, the latest in a series measures to strengthen slow vaccination rates.

Russia also announced progress on its Sputnik vaccine group, with a new version aimed at children and a nasal spray.

Many German regions have already begun to impose stricter rules amid the worst COVID rise in the country even after the curtain falls on Angela Merkel’s era, including requiring vaccinated people to show a negative test to get participate in internal events.

Outgoing Health Minister Jens Spahn said Monday that by the end of winter almost everyone in Germany will be “vaccinated, cured or die”.

Additional boost for vaccine boosters

Amid the recent increase in cases, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the EU’s public health agency, recommended vaccine boosters for all adults, preferably for those over 40 years old.

The announcement has been a major change from his previous guideline, which suggested that extra doses should be considered for people with weakened immune systems and those with weakened immune systems.

“Available evidence coming from Israel and the UK shows a significant increase in protection against infection and serious illness following a booster dose in all age groups in the short term,” the ECDC said in a report published Wednesday.

Many EU countries have already started to give booster doses to their population, but are using different criteria to make different priorities and intervals between first injections and boosters.

ECDC head Andrea Ammon said the boosters would increase protection against infection caused by declining immunity and “could reduce transmission to the population and prevent additional hospitalizations and deaths”.

She advised countries with low vaccination rates to speed up their spread and warned of high risks of a further increase in deaths and hospitalizations in Europe in December and January if the recommended measures are not introduced.

Several Central and Eastern European countries are reporting a record number of cases and deaths with COVID-19. ( AP: Valentina Petrova )

WHO warns of ‘false sense of security’

These recommendations came as the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, acknowledging that Europe was again at the epicenter of the pandemic, warned against a “false sense of security” over the protection afforded by vaccines.

“No country is out of the forest,” he told reporters, adding that he hoped a consensus could be found at a World Trade Organization ministerial meeting next week on an IP waiver for pandemic vaccines, already backed. from more than 100 countries.

Sweden will gradually start releasing boosters for all adults, government and health officials said.

MRNA vaccine boosting injections have been offered to people aged 65 and over, with the aim of eventually expanding vaccines to other groups.

“We are facing an uncertain winter,” Health Minister Lena Hallengren told a news conference.

“You can contribute by staying home if you are sick or getting vaccinated if you have not already done so, and by getting your booster when offered.”

