Japan, Vietnam leaders share “serious concerns” over South China Sea





Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on Wednesday agreed to boost security co-operation between their countries, while sharing “serious concerns” over aggressive movements in regional waters in a secret reference to China’s growing resolve. . A joint statement after their meeting in Tokyo said the two agreed on the importance of maintaining an international law-based order, while stating that they would work together towards economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R) and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh pose for photos ahead of their talks in Tokyo on November 24, 2021. (Kyodo) “Vietnam is an important partner for Japan, which will serve as a key pillar in our efforts to achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Kishida said as she met with Chinh after their talks. The leaders “expressed serious concerns about the situation in the South China Sea and any unilateral efforts to change the status quo and increase tensions,” the statement said, while calling for any dispute to be resolved in accordance with international law. Kishida hosted his first foreign leader since taking office on October 4, as he seeks to add to his diplomatic resume, which includes serving as foreign minister from 2012 to 2017. The two agreed to step up discussions on the use of an agreement signed in September that allows exports of Japanese-made defense equipment, including ships to Vietnam. “Our countries consider each other the most important and long-term partners and I hope we can continue to raise bilateral relations to new horizons,” said Chinh, who arrived in Tokyo on Monday for a four-day visit. Both countries are involved in territorial disputes with China. China claims Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, while Vietnam has disputes in the South China Sea, where Beijing has extensive claims. At a meeting a day earlier, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and his Vietnamese counterpart, General Phan Van Giang, agreed to “strongly oppose” unilateral efforts to change the status quo in regional waters without explicitly mentioning China. Many Japanese firms have factories in Vietnam or use Vietnamese components in their products, and Kishida and Chinh agreed to strengthen supply chains throughout their countries, including the use of digital technologies and the diversification of manufacturing facilities. The two also confirmed co-operation in improving conditions for Vietnamese technical interns and students in Japan, according to the joint statement. Kishida, meanwhile, pledged that Japan would provide an additional 1.54 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to Vietnam, bringing its total contribution to approximately 5.6 million doses. In addition to the situation in the South China Sea, they exchanged views on other regional issues, including North Korea. They expressed concern about the country’s recent missile launches and urged it to adhere to a UN Security Council resolution banning the use of ballistic and nuclear tests. In Myanmar, which has been under military rule since the democratically elected government was ousted in a coup in February, Kishida said Japan supports the Association of Southeast Asian Nations efforts to play a mediating role. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (second from R) holds talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh (second from L) in Tokyo on November 24, 2021. (Kyodo) == Kyodo Related coverage: Japan, Vietnam’s defense chiefs oppose offers to change status quo

