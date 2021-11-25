Sinclair College using innovative virtual exchange program to connect students and faculty with international counterparts





Sinclair College is celebrating International Education Week (November 15-19, 2021) by highlighting its Collaborative International Online Learning Collaborative Program (COIL) and celebrating the wealth that international students bring to campus. This innovative virtual exchange program uses online technology to connect students in different countries and allows them to develop relationships and discuss and collaborate on projects as part of their classrooms. In August 2018, Sinclair was selected by the American Council on Education (ACE) as one of six accredited American colleges and universities awarding degrees to participate in the US-Japan COIL Initiative, which aimed to expand higher education ties US-Japan. Sinclair was the only two-year school selected to join the initiative. Since then, Sinclair’s COIL program has expanded rapidly to include relationships with higher education institutions in Brazil, Canada, Honduras, Scotland, and South Africa. “Sinclair faculty and students have embraced this innovative program that offers a unique opportunity to build relationships, enhance intercultural awareness and understanding, improve digital literacy skills, and gain international attention for Sinclair programs.” said Deborah Gavlik, Director of International Education – Sinclair College. . “The COIL program also provides students with the international collaborative experience that many employers seek in potential employment.” Currently, Sinclair College students participating in COIL are working on a range of projects including art, climate change, construction techniques and standards, cultural differences in marketing retail, and social and cultural impacts on health outcomes. Future COIL projects include intercultural communication and language and cultural exchange through travel brochures. “The COIL program strengthens Sinclair’s commitment to diversity. I always tell students that the world is more than Dayton. It’s more than Ohio. It’s more than the United States. The more perspective you have, different from yours, whether from another country, from another culture, the better you will be personally and the better you will be from a business point of view, because now you have a better perspective rounded. in business, so it’s not just through a lens. You are looking through multiple lenses, ”said Charles Richardson, Associate Professor – Marketing Guidelines. Since the inception of COIL at Sinclair College, more than 100 students have participated in the program. “It was unique. It really opens you up to other cultures and allows you to really experience something instead of just reading it online. It gave me a new opportunity to see how our country works and how another country works. With civil engineering, I can go completely to another country and just start learning their culture because I already have an idea of ​​how to interact with people, “added Marco Sanders-Johnson, a Civil Engineering student at Sinclair College. “It will be a very marketable skill for students after they leave to say, yes, I am a scientist, but I am able to be a team player and work with people from different backgrounds. For the faculty, learning the field of another expert is really interesting. “My counterpart COIL in Brazil is an agrometeorology expert who is leading the way and taking new steps in research, which I have been able to learn and share with my other classes,” said Dannette Richards. , Assistant Professor Sinclair College – Department of Biology. “Not every student can do a semester abroad somewhere. This is an opportunity to give students exposure to another culture. It’s a way to bring that experience to class. The Sinclair COIL program allows students and faculty to challenge themselves, learn some things about themselves, learn about others, and simply experience something they could not have experienced otherwise, “said Joyce Barnes, Associate Professor of Sinclair College – English and American Composition. Learn more about the COIL program at Sinclair College at:

https://www.sinclair.edu/services/enrollment/international/faculty/coil/ For additional information about Sinclair International Student Services, visit:

https://www.sinclair.edu/services/enrollment/international/

