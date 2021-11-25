Trudeau says floods before Christ show climate change impacts arrive ‘faster than expected’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the first extreme weather this year in British Columbia and other parts of Canada shows that the effects of climate change have come “faster than expected and they are devastating”.

Speaking during an urgent debate in the House of Commons on Wednesday night, Trudeau praised the efforts of local, provincial and federal first responders to help BC recover from devastating floods and landslides, while assuring local lawmakers that more help is on the way. above.

He also noted ongoing or emerging storms in BC and Atlantic Canada this week as further evidence that more investment is needed in climate change mitigation, acknowledging that the Federal Disaster Mitigation and Adjustment Fund is “over-subscribed” .

















Trudeau says disaster program over-subscribed amid storms in BC, Atlantic Canada





Trudeau says disaster program over-subscribed amid storms in BC, Atlantic Canada



The fund was launched in 2018 and committed $ 2 billion over 10 years to infrastructure projects that would make communities more resilient to the effects of climate change. An additional $ 1.37 billion was added to the 2021 budget, to be disbursed over 12 years.

“We will continue to raise funds as we help communities and continue to help Canadians get through these difficult times,” Trudeau said.

He also assured them in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland that the federal government will support them as those provinces are facing a crisis of their own for a rainstorm that has washed away roads and bridges.

Nova Scotia declared a state of emergency in two counties on Tuesday, and in Newfoundland and Labrador, the southwestern city of Channel-Port aux Basques has been cut off due to flooding.

















Trudeau discusses government efforts to tackle climate crisis during emergency debate





Trudeau discusses government efforts to tackle climate crisis during emergency debate



Public Safety Secretary Bill Blair said floods across Canada already result in more than $ 1 billion in damage on average annually, but said damage to BC this month “will significantly increase that average.”

He added that 97 percent of federal funding toward reconstruction from the effects of climate change since 1970 has been carried out over the past 25 years, highlighting the need for more investment.

“It is clear that we need to make more significant investments to help our provincial and territorial partners build critical infrastructure that is sustainable, resilient and adaptable to the new climate reality,” Blair said.

Read more: Floods BC: The federal government sends over 500 troops for relief efforts

He also said the way Canada prepares for climate events needs to change, including upgrading public alarm systems. The public alarm system in BC has been criticized for failing to warn residents early enough about impending rainfall.

“We can lean forward … and change the way we prepare for these events,” Blair said.

“There is a national consensus that more needs to be done.”

The debate started at 18:30 EST and is expected to last until midnight. The demand for debate was supported by the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Greens.

It began with Vancouver Island Green MP Elizabeth May, saying there should be a national effort to tackle climate change and its impacts.

“There is no place that is safe and secure … in a climate emergency,” she said.

















We have entered the world of a climate emergency: 'Elizabeth May calls for national efforts to tackle the climate crisis





We have entered the world of a climate emergency: ‘Elizabeth May calls for national efforts to tackle the climate crisis



Abbotsford Conservative MP Ed Fast later spoke about the effects of rain in BC and its constituency.

“We were told that a historic weather event was on its way,” he said. “We had no idea how bad or destructive it was [it would be]. ”

At least 300mm of rain fell in the province, setting records in 20 communities, according to Fast.

The storm resulted in at least four deaths, about 17,000 British Colombians were evacuated and about 2,000 livestock were killed, Fast said, as well as numerous landslides and closed highways.

Fast said there are “serious economic consequences” to the disaster, including the affected CP and CN rails, although the CP Rail started again on Wednesday and the CN Rail will start on Thursday.

The federal government has already sent over 500 troops to BC to help recovery efforts.

















Forecasts show more stormy weather for the east and west coasts of Canada





Forecasts show more stormy weather for the east and west coasts of Canada



NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said the events in BC not only showed that the climate crisis was no longer a “problem for the future”, but also showed how the liberal government’s “nice words” on combating climate change have failed to materialize. lead to real action.

However, he avoided a sharp question from May whether he would support the cancellation of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and the BC LNG project – the actions May noted would anger NDP provincial leaders there.

Instead, Singh said the government should focus on ending subsidies to the oil and gas industry, following promises to invest more in mitigation and prevention infrastructure.

Fast and other Conservative MPs, including party leader Erin O’Toole, disputed questions they received about addressing fossil fuel emissions and other climate change measures, saying the people of BC and other communities the affected needed help first.

“I’m not trying to say this is not an important question, but I would say it’s not what we’re facing right now,” said Marc Dalton, a Pitt MeadowsMaple Ridge MP.

Read more: BC on edge as next atmospheric river hits province overnight Wednesday

The emergency debate comes as three new storms are set to hit BC, which are expected to be all of the same kind that put the province in a state of emergency: atmospheric rivers.

An atmospheric stream is when a large, narrow stream of steam travels through the sky and can cause precipitation higher than normal.

BC global meteorologist Kristi Gordon says the next three storms that will hit BC are expected to bring in over 200 per cent above the average rainfall the province sees in the fall, placing November in record rainfall territory.

















BC prepares for disaster recovery efforts





BC prepares for disaster recovery efforts



The first of a series of storms will hit the coast before Christ late Wednesday, with the heaviest rainfall expected on Wednesday evening until early Friday morning.

“This is not good news,” Fast said. “We have not gone through this yet.”

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, especially near the mountains. It also includes the Sea to Sky corridor and the Sun Coast from Gibsons to Earls Cove, where 40 to 80 mm is expected to fall by Friday morning.

This storm will be shorter-lived and less intense than the event from November 13 to 15, Environment Canada said.

Read more: Nova Scotia Victoria District is in a state of emergency amid flooding and landslides

The next storm is expected Saturday and Sunday early, and the third is forecast to hit next Tuesday, according to Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga.

Blair said the federal government is monitoring the weather “very closely” to make sure the province has what it needs.

The emergency debate comes after the House of Commons recently convened on Monday for the first time since the September election gave the Liberals a minority government.

with folders by Amy Judd and the Canadian press