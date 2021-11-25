English Channel tragedy: At least 27 killed after migrant boat sinks off French coast





French Interior Minister Grald Darmanin said five women were among the dead, two people had been rescued and one is still missing. An initial number said 31 people had died, but the minister revised that number to 27 late Wednesday.

Four suspected traffickers accused of being directly linked to the convicted crossing were arrested, Darmanin said, according to Agence France-Presse.

The narrow waterway between Britain and France is one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world. Refugees and migrants fleeing conflict, persecution, and poverty in the world’s poorest or war-torn countries risk dangerous passage, often in unsuitable dinghies, and at the mercy of human smugglers, hoping to seek asylum or opportunity. economic in Britain.

Darmanin said the migrants’ dinghy was deflated and when rescuers arrived it was “inflated like a swollen garden pool,” according to Reuters.

“The main culprits for this disgusting situation are the smugglers, namely the criminals who for several thousand euros organize the trafficking of human beings from Iraq, Afghanistan, Africa, Asia and who then use these people to bring them to Belgium, the Netherlands. “France, especially to cross the Channel and go to the UK,” Darmanin said. Immigrants once sought to smuggle trucks that regularly crossed the Channel by ferry or rail from France. But in recent years this road has become more expensive, with smugglers paying thousands of euros for each effort. So far this year, more than 25,700 people have crossed the English Channel into the UK in small boats, according to data compiled by the British news agency PA Media – three times the total for all of 2020. Only on Wednesday, French authorities rescued 106 people who were crossing in various boats on the English Channel, and more than 200 people crossed. Allegations of politicizing the migrant crisis French President Emmanuel Macron and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson both expressed horror at the tragedy, with Macron saying his country would not let the English Channel turn into a cemetery. The two leaders agreed to step up joint efforts to prevent the passage of migrants, but accused each other of not doing enough. “To the families of the victims, to their loved ones, I want to express my compassion and the unconditional support of France,” Macron said in a statement. “I assure them that everything will be done to find and punish those responsible, networks of smugglers who exploit misery and anxiety, endanger human lives and ultimately destroy families.” In a telephone conversation between the two leaders, Macron called on Johnson to stop politicizing the immigrant crisis for domestic political gain, saying he “expects the British to cooperate fully and refrain from politicizing a dramatic situation for purposes political “, according to a reading of their call from the Elysee Palace. He underlined the “joint responsibility of France and the United Kingdom” to deal with the migrant crisis at their maritime border, the statement said. French Interior Minister Darmanin accused Britain of not providing enough resources to help France fight the Channel crossings. “The answer must also come from the UK,” Darmanin said outside a hospital in Calais on Wednesday night, adding that the resources the UK is giving France “remain minimal compared to the resources we have.” [France] “Obviously they are deciding to deploy more police, more gendarmes, more cameras, more resources in general.” Smuggling networks Macron said France had been working with the UK for several months to dismantle the smuggling networks. “Since the beginning of 2021, thanks to the mobilization of 600 police officers and gendarmes, 1552 smugglers have been arrested on the north coast and 44 smuggling networks have been dismantled,” he said. “Despite this action, since January 1, 47,000 attempts have been made to cross into the UK, with 7,800 migrants rescued by our rescue services.” The country’s Maritime Minister Annick Girardin said French, British and Belgian helicopters were searching for the missing. French Prime Minister Jean Castex described the incident as a “tragedy”. “My thoughts are with many missing and injured, victims of criminal smugglers who exploit their anxiety and misery,” he said in a Twitter post. British Prime Minister Johnson said he was “shocked and horrified and deeply saddened by the loss of life at sea”. “My thoughts and condolences are, first and foremost, with the victims and their families, and it is a horrible thing that they have suffered,” Johnson told reporters. “But I also want to say that this disaster underscores how dangerous it is to cross the Channel this way. And it also shows how vital it is that we now step up our efforts to break the business model of gangsters sending people. the sea in this way, and that is why it is so important that we expedite, if we can, all the measures included in our borders … in order to distinguish between people who come here legally and people who come here illegally. “ He added that the authorities would not “leave a stone unturned in the business proposal of human traffickers and gangsters … who are literally running away with murder.” Johnson said it was time for Britain, France and Europe to “grow up” and work together. He would chair a Cobra emergency committee meeting in response to the tragedy, his spokesman said. British Home Secretary Priti Patel said in a statement that the tragedy “serves as the strongest possible reminder of the dangers of these Channel crossings organized by ruthless criminal gangs”. She added: “We will continue to intensify all co-operation with France and other European partners to prevent migrants from embarking on these deadly journeys.” Beth Gardiner-Smith, CEO of the NGO Safe Passage International, said the deaths could have been prevented and called for the British Home Secretary to resign. “More and more people are risking the frozen, frightening journey along the small, volatile Canal since the government closed safe routes to the UK last year,” Gardiner-Smith said. “By choosing to play politics with people’s lives, the government has failed to prevent people from risking crossing, and that is the result. The government must act now to save lives by paving the way for safe passage.” On Monday, the French Interior Ministry announced it was sending equipment and vehicles worth over 11 million euros ($ 12.3 million) as part of an agreement with Britain, “to provide the coastal strip that stretches over 130 kilometers (80 kilometers). miles), from Dunkirk. to Somme Bay. “ He added that “police and gendarmes will have additional resources to carry out the mission of fighting illegal immigration”. Last week, 243 people were rescued on the English Channel as they tried to cross into the UK.

Amy Cassidy, Joseph Ataman, Cyril Vanier, Sarah Dean, Hamdi Alkhshali and Jonny Hallam from CNN contributed to this report.

