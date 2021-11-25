Politics with full force day in the new Parliament

OTAWA – Facing the first question period in five months, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced a barrage of questions from his opposition counterparts on urgent issues from the ongoing catastrophic floods, indigenous reconciliation, inflation and climate change. .

In a series of partisan, sometimes fierce partisan exchanges, Conservative leader Erin OToole, Quebecois bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh asked where the federal government has been and what it intends to do to address issues they said. have boiled over for two months between the 2021 federal election and the opening of the 44th Parliament.

Monthly food bills have already risen by hundreds of dollars. The speech from the throne mentioned inflation once, only once. Is the Prime Minister having trouble understanding the concerns of Canadian families? Or does he just not pay attention? asked OToole.

Inflation is a challenge that countries around the world are now facing due to disrupted supply chains, due to the recovery of our economies after COVID, but we are extremely concerned about the rising cost of living that people from inflation, Trudeau replied.

There was a full room for the first post-election question period, with the recently re-elected House Speaker, Anthony Rota, to remind applicants to be aware of their colleagues who wanted to hear about related exchanges. .

We are in a climate crisis and we need to act urgently. This climate crisis also presents an opportunity to create good jobs for workers So why did this prime minister abandon workers without a plan to create good paid jobs that help us fight the climate crisis? asked Singh.

Mr. President, just a few months ago all parties had the opportunity to put forward their plans to fight climate change and grow a Canadian economy, and I was extremely pleased to see that support for the liberal plan was recognized as the strongest plan for economy and to combat climate change by all experts, Trudeau replied.

VACCINATION PRIORITIES, VACCINATION RULES

In a preliminary period of questions, Trudeau and OToole exchanged attacks, claiming that the priorities of their opponents in the new Parliament were not in line with the concerns of Canadians.

In a speech to his group on Wednesday morning, OToole directly attacked the prime minister, accusing him of not caring about raising the cost of living and leaving out the key issues in Tuesday’s speech.

Instead of standing up for Canadians, we have a prime minister who always puts his needs ahead of yours, OToole said.

Other countries are launching ambitious plans to unleash innovation, cut taxes, and cut red tape to grow their economies, and we see nothing of Justin Trudeau, it took him two months to get us back to work in Ottawa. after unnecessary pandemic elections, he said.

The OTooles parliamentary group’s provocative speech came a week after internal party squabbles erupted with Senator Denise Batters’s removal from the national conservative group over the public challenge to his future leadership by initiating a petition calling for a vote. accelerated membership if OToole needs to hold jobs.

In it, he vowed that his party would be the professional, ethical and experienced team that will represent Canadians in this Parliament, referring to the issues and messages used in the past to assemble the conservative base.

Responding to remarks by official opposition leaders on his way to a Liberal parliamentary group meeting, Trudeau said his government is focused on economics and affordability, as well as reconciliation and climate change, while his opponent is focused on challenging the vaccine mandate in the House of Commons.

Types of things where Mr. OToole needs to focus. Instead, he is focused on getting exemptions for his MPs, it does not make much sense, Trudeau said, referring to questions about how many of his MPs may be unvaccinated but have presented medical exemptions.

‘Deputies ARE NEEDED’: MP

Inside the door of Wednesday’s Conservative group meeting was a basket full of quick test kits and masks that the party said was there for any MP to access if they wanted to take a test as an additional precaution, regardless of vaccination status.

Our group leader did some quick tests available, and they are there if the group members of the group would really like to use them, if anyone needs or wants to do a quick test, I’m sure they would be accessible to anyone on the Hill who would like a quick test, Conservative deputy leader Candice Bergen said during a clash in the Western Bloc.

However, other parties, whose MPs are all fully vaccinated, continue to express their concern with the treatment of the vaccine mandate by conservatives and public health guidelines.

No one seems to control the group and no one seems to abide by the rules, Blanchet told reporters after his group meeting, referring to the Conservatives.

I believe conservatives need to be more transparent about what is going on in their group and about their vaccination status, Singh said.

On Wednesday afternoon the House will debate a government motion proposing to restore the hybrid landing structure that will see physical distancing and virtual procedures return to the House of Representatives by June 2022.

A Conservative MP turned out positive, he should be able to contribute. When someone turns out to be positive, it is a way to make sure parliamentarians talk about their citizens, Trudeau told reporters on his way to question.

like part of this movement, Liberals are seeking to strengthen the language about what would qualify as a valid medical exemption under the Internal Economy Board vaccine mandate, to which the Conservatives have presented a procedural challenge.

The Conservatives oppose both proposals, saying Canadians chose them to run, personally to do their job, and all MPs should do so, as the Conservatives intend to do.

Deputies are essential, Bergen said.