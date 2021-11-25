Thursday’s Conference: Despair and Guilt After Channel Deaths

Top story: Calls for safe roads for those in need of protection

Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson have exchanged blame after the deadliest incident on the Channel since the start of the current immigrant crisis. At least 27 people died trying to reach the UK on a swollen dinghy on Wednesday. The British Prime Minister reiterated calls for France to agree on joint police patrols along the Channel coast. Macron, the French president, said Johnson should not politicize immigrant flows.

Two survivors remain in intensive care while police have arrested four people suspected of being linked to the drownings. French Interior Minister Grald Darman compared the sinking boat to a pool you blow up in your garden. The French will hold an urgent meeting this morning and Macron has called for more EU help, saying: France will not allow the Canal to become a cemetery. Johnson said the efforts of the French authorities to patrol their beaches have not been enough what we want now is to do more together and that is the offer we are making. The French have resisted UK offers to send police and Border Force agents to France’s sovereign territory.

Refugee charities have called on the government to save lives by opening safe routes for asylum seekers who want to come to the UK. Enver Solomon from the Refugee Council said: How many tragedies like this must we see before the government radically changes its approach by committing to an ambitious expansion of safe routes for those men, women and children in desperate need of protection?

The trio of Arberia murder all guilty The three white men who pursued and killed Ahmaud Arbery have been found guilty of murder following his firearm death in 2020 in southern Georgia. Travis McMichael, his father, Greg McMichael, and their neighbor William Roddie Bryan pursued the unarmed Arbery in February 2020, claiming without evidence that he had been involved in a host of burglaries in the neighborhood. They face life in prison and will be sentenced later. All men face separate federal charges of hate crimes that will stand trial in February 2022.

Making a friend Geoffrey Cox has reappeared in his multimillion-dollar role as a lawyer for the British Virgin Islands (BVI) investigation as the UK parliament is sitting. Cox joined the BVI investigation into the corruption allegations for two hours while the House of Commons was sitting Wednesday afternoon. Cox has previously voted with representatives at least 12 times in four days while doing paid legal work. Angela Rayner, the Labor vice president, said Cox was taking up the task and called it a test of leadership for Boris Johnson: The prime minister is letting her go. Cox has previously defended his outside work saying it is up to voters if they want to be represented by a prominent professional working in their field. Several cabinet ministers have lined up behind Johnson as Downing Street seeks to reduce divisions between number 10 and the Treasury. In the Commons, Labor leader Keir Starmer has challenged Johnson over the concerns of Conservative MPs, asking: “Who knows if the hell he’s going to get in the next election?”

Anxiety and fear A student in England has accumulated a study debt of 189,700, according to official figures. The Student Credit Company said the figure was an extraordinary case and was probably piled on loans for several courses, in response to a Freedom of Information request. However, when the FOI response was published on Reddit, other graduates mentioned debts of about 100,000, including those who had studied five-year medical degrees, postgraduate courses, or had changed courses or institutions. Debts increased after annual tuition fees tripled to 9,000 in 2012. Those who graduated in 2020 received an average of 45,060 credits, according to a report by the Higher Education Policy Institute, which warns that graduates who end up in debt is causing them anxiety and pressure. , worry and fear.

Bulb fading strategy The scheme that allows Bulb to continue supplying gas and electricity to its 1.7 million customers during the winter months could cost taxpayers up to $ 1.7 billion, according to a court order to hand over the company to a special administrator. Officials are understood to be focused on finding a quick exit strategy as the signs of suppliers’ volatile business model become clearer. Bulb was founded in east London in 2015 by entrepreneurs Amit Gudka and Hayden Wood. An industry source noted the Bulbs habit of buying energy from the market three months in advance, as a big part of its decline. Analysts have said the company failed to buy its wholesale supplies far enough to protect it against recent price increases.

Prohibition of advertising for plastic surgery adolescents Cosmetic surgery clinics will be banned from targeting advertising for procedures such as breast augmentation, nose surgeries and liposuction in the UK under the age of 18. The new rules will ban advertising on all media, from social media sites like Facebook, TikTok and Instagram to billboards and posters, newspapers, magazines and radio, as well as socially influential marketing targeting people under the age of 18 or are likely to have a particular attraction. for that age group. The changes take effect in May and follow a consultation by the Advertising Practice Committee (Cap), which writes down the codes that all UK advertisers must follow.

Honestly, this could have gone on all night. Should we stop? Did we really need to end it? On a cold, quiet night at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City produced a performance against PSG that was surprisingly hypnotic: a brilliantly fluid, delicately tailored, surprisingly soft show on how to simply win a game isolating the opponent. Nothing can ruin Liverpool’s procession through a group of European heavyweights. Jrgen Klopp rested, revived and recovered the players against Porto and was rewarded with a fifth consecutive win that gave the clubs the highest number of points ever in the Champions League group stage. He could not have wished for more.

Premier League clubs must pay a stamp-duty tax on any transfer fee to help support the English football pyramid, the government review by fans has said, in one of 47 recommendations to protect the future of the game. England has been given an effective green light to host the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, while Australia has been given similar support to host the 2027 Men’s Tournament. The Rugby Football Union has highlighted the full financial impact of the pandemic of coronavirus, announcing a revenue shortfall of 120 million compared to previous forecasts. A county board membership survey undertaken by the Guardian has found that the majority have failed to meet the 30% representation target of each gender, to which they committed more than two years ago, and exposes the difficult deadline of April 2022 that England and England and the Welsh Cricket Board are trying to impose on them as remote.

British manufacturers have been trying to meet the greatest demand for goods since registrations began in 1977 after severe supply constraints hampered production lines. The CBI said its monthly industry picture showed that rising demand was being accompanied by increased inflationary pressure. The global supply chain crisis also threatens higher food prices in the US due to lack of nitrogen fertilizers. The FTSE100 seems to be rising 0.25% this morning and the pound climbed to $ 1,334 and $ 1,190.

Today a full summary of the documents can be found here. of Guardian The front-page title, which came out to be printed before the total death toll was revised to 27, reads Tragedy at Sea that takes 31 lives on the deadliest day of the refugee crisis. of Times says dozens of migrants drowned in the tragedy of the Canal raft and presents a picture of migrants preparing to start a boat from France. of FT takes a similar view to the Guardian noting the worst day so far in the immigrant crisis.

Guardian front page, November 25, 2021.

of Telegraph reports that Boris Johnson has told the French government it needs to grow. of COMMUNICATIONS uses what he says are the words of the prime ministers to the French president. You are letting the gangs escape with murder under the bar by reading Tragedy on the Channel. of wont carries a slightly different interpretation of Johnsons’s words to PM: Smugglers leave with murder.

of The sun the title reads Shameful and asks Now will the leaders finally act? A French police vehicle appears parked nearby as people tow a dinghy. of OVERVIEW there is a close-up version of that scene, showing children loaded on a boat that are not thought to be the same as those involved in the drowning. It says a human tragedy was allowed to happen under the nose of French police. of of hints at the broader causes, saying people by boat died in search of a better life while subway shows the same scene as the Sun and asks Why did not France stop them ?.