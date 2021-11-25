Vacation preparations at Corpus Christi International Airport





Aviation Director Kevin Smith said the CCIA has a ‘holiday plan’ to ensure the safety of their passengers as they travel to various destinations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas When people describe Thanksgiving Day, they often think of endless plates of home-cooked meals, yet one difficult venture that tends to remain in the minds of many is travel. Before long conversations with family, or the aroma of sweets, residents spend a great deal of time packing their things to make the long-awaited visits. The increase in holiday travel is nothing new for those working at Corpus Christi International Airport, but Aviation Director Kevin Smith says they are seeing an increase in passengers compared to last year. “Last year we had a load factor of 70%,” Smith said. “Which means that 70% of the seats on each flight were filled, this year we have a load factor of 90%. Smith added that seeing passengers start booking flights again brings a sense of normalcy and confidence. “We have some flights we didn’t have last year, so there are some more flights than last November, so we feel really safe,” Smith said. With Christmas and New Year approaching, Smith knows the number of passengers will not decrease for a while, but he has some procedures in place to make sure everything goes smoothly. “We have a holiday plan we have set up for our operations team, for our public safety officers and so we will reflect on what we did about it. I think we will probably see roughly the same amount because we are not taking any flights. re until March, “Smith said. With more passengers booking flights, the CCIA said they are continuing with their COVID-19 safety protocols and are even making an extra mile to ensure passenger safety. “We received our GBAC certification which is the global biorisk advisory council,” Smith said. “And you get accreditation through this organization to show that you are taking every possible step to make sure the traveling public is safe and secure.” According to Smith, the CCIA is one of 44 airports in the country that has received this certification. Smith saying passenger safety is a top priority when helping them reach their destinations. “We want to show the traveling public, especially our upcoming city conventions, that the whole city is prepared to keep you safe,” Smith said. Want to send us some news advice? Put your name and contact information below so we can contact you about your history if we have questions or need more information. We understand that some stories are sensitive in nature. Tell us if you want to remain anonymous. If you do not have a photo / video to send, just click “OK” to overcome that request.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kiiitv.com/article/news/local/corpus-christi-international-airport-readies-for-travel/503-f45d2bf0-24be-4933-adc7-c1868766159f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos