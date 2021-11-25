International
Ten things you need to know about the upcoming Noida International Airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh today at 13:00. In a Twitter post, the prime minister said the project would boost trade, connectivity and tourism.
“Tomorrow, November 25, is an important day for India and Uttar Pradesh’s steps in building infrastructure. The cornerstone of Noida International Airport will be laid at 13:00. This project will significantly boost trade, connectivity and tourism,” he said. The Prime Minister. posted on Twitter on Wednesday.
1) The development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost over 10,050 square meters.
2) The airport is spread over more than 1300 hectares of land, the first completed phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve about 1.2 crore passengers per year and work on it is scheduled to be completed by 2024.
3) This airport will be the second international airport to be launched in Delhi NCR. He will assist in the reconstruction of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).
4) According to PMO, the airport is strategically located and will serve the people of cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and neighboring areas.
5) For the first time, an airport in India has been conceived with an integrated multi-modal cargo hub, with a focus on reducing total cost and time for logistics.
6) Noida International Airport will be completed in four phases and work on the first phase is scheduled to be completed in 36 months.
7) The Airport is introducing a moving aircraft stand concept, offering the airlines the flexibility to operate an aircraft for both domestic and international flights from the same contact stand, without having to reset the aircraft position. This will ensure fast and efficient rotation of aircraft at the airport ensuring a smooth and hassle-free passenger transfer process.
8) It will be India’s first airport with zero net emissions.
9) Noida and Delhi will be connected to the airport through the metro service without any problems.
10) All major roads and highways nearby like Yamuna Highway, Western Suburban Highway, Eastern Suburban Highway, Delhi-Mumbai. The airport will also be connected to the planned Delhi-Varanasi high-speed railway, enabling travel between Delhi and the airport in just 21 minutes.
