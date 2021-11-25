Fighting the pandemic, rich nations wage the global battle for migrants





As the global economy heats up and tries to put aside the pandemic, a battle for the young and able has begun. With quick visas and promises of permanent residence, many of the rich countries promoting recovery are sending a message to skilled migrants around the world: Help is needed. Now. In Germany, where officials warned recently that the country needs 400,000 new immigrants a year to fill jobs in fields ranging from academia to air conditioning, a new immigration law offers. expedited work visas and six months to visit and find a job. Canada plans to give him residency 1.2 million young immigrants by 2023. Israel recently finalized an agreement to bring in healthcare workers from Nepal. And in Australia, where mining, hospitals and bars are all short after almost two years with a closed border, the government aims to approximately double the number of immigrants it allows in the country over the next year.

The global effort to attract skilled aliens, especially those who fall somewhere between physical work and a doctorate in physics, aims to mitigate a bumpy exit from the pandemic.

Covid disruptions have pushed many people to retire, resign or simply not return to work. But its effects are deeper. By keeping so many people in the country, the pandemic has made the demographic imbalance of humanity more apparent, wealthy nations rapidly aging produce very few new workers, and countries with surplus youth often lack jobs for all. New approaches to this discrepancy could affect the global debate on immigration. European governments remain divided on how to deal with new waves of asylum seekers. In the United States, immigration policy remains largely stuck, with a focus on the Mexican border, where immigration bans have reached a record high. However, many developed countries are building more generous, efficient, and sophisticated programs to bring in foreigners and help them become a permanent part of their societies. Covid is an accelerator of change, said Jean-Christophe Dumont, head of international migration research for the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD countries have had to understand the importance of migration and migrants. The pandemic has led to some major changes in global mobility. It slowed down migration for employment reasons. It created more competition for digital nomads as more than 30 countries, including Barbados, Croatia and United Arab Emirates, created programs to attract mobile technology workers. And this led to a general easing of labor rules for foreigners who had already been displaced.

Many countries, including Belgium, Finland and Greece, granted work permits to foreigners who had come on student or other visas. Some countries, such as New Zealand, also extended temporary work visas indefinitely, while Germany, with the new Immigration Act, accelerated the recognition process for foreign professional qualifications. In Japan, a rapidly gray country that has traditionally resisted immigration, the government allowed temporary workers to change employers and retain their status. These moves listed in a new one OECD Report on the global perspective of migration reached early warnings of labor market despair. Humanitarian concerns seemed to be combined with administrative uncertainty: how would immigration rules be enforced during a once-in-a-century epidemic? How would companies and employees survive? “Across the OECD, you saw countries treating the immigrant population the same way as the rest of the population,” Dumont said. When it came time to reopen, fewer people seemed to care if immigration levels had dropped, as a survey in Britain showed earlier this year. Then came the lack of manpower. Butchers, drivers, mechanics, nurses, and restaurant staff all over the developed world, there seemed to be insufficient workers.

In the United States, where baby boomers left the job market with a record rate last year, calls for a reorientation of immigration policy towards the economy are becoming increasingly strong. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has urged policymakers to review the immigration system to allow more work visas and green cards. President Biden is first trying to unlock what is already there. The administration’s $ 2.2 trillion social policy bill, if passed by a separate Senate, would release hundreds of thousands of green cards dating back to 1992, making them available to immigrants currently caught in a bureaucratic stalemate.

Many other countries are galloping further. Israel, for example, has expanded its bilateral agreements on health workers. Inbal Mashash, director of the Israeli government program for managing the foreign workforce, noted that there were currently 56,000 migrants, mostly from Asia, working in the country’s nursing sector. And that may not be enough. The state continues to wonder where it wants to take this, she said. Do we want 100,000 foreign workers, in the nursing sector alone, by 2035? In advanced economies, immigration measures used include lowering entry barriers for qualified migrants, visa digitization to reduce paperwork, increasing wage demands to reduce exploitation and wage suppression, and the promise of a path to permanent status for the most demanding workers. Portugal digital nomads can stay as long as they want. Canada, which experienced the fifth consecutive year of falling birth rates in 2020, has eased language requirements for residency and opened up 20,000 places for health workers who want to become full residents. New Zealand recently announced it would do so issue permanent visas, in a one-time offer, for up to 165,000 temporary visa holders.

One of the sharpest changes may be in Japan, where a demographic time bomb has left diapers for adults larger than diapers for babies. After offering trails to stay for senior care, agriculture and construction workers two years ago, a Japanese official said last week that the government was also seeking to leave other workers on five-year visas to stay indefinitely and bring in their families. It’s a struggle for young talent, said Parag Khanna, author of a new book called Move, which has advised governments on immigration policy. There is a much clearer scale and a codification of residency levels, as countries take seriously the need to have balanced demographics and to cope with labor shortages. For countries where migrants often come, the wider openness to skilled migration poses the risk of brain drain, but also offers a release valve for young people and the frustrated. Countries like Germany are eager to welcome them: its acclaimed professional system, with its strict certification and on-the-job training, is becoming increasingly weak.

During the coronavirus crisis, the system really collapsed, said Holger Bonin, research director for the IZA Institute of Labor Economics in Bonn. We have seen the lowest number of internship contracts since German unification.

Young Germans increasingly prefer to attend universities and the country’s workforce is shrinking. According to a newly published study According to the German Institute of Economics, Germany will lose five million workers in the next 15 years, a full 3.2 million by 2030. Immigrants are back at a standstill. AROUND 1.8 million people of refugee origin lived in Germany since three years ago. And over time, the country has tried to improve the way it integrates both asylum seekers and foreigners with work visas. One last morning at the Bildungskreis Handwerk, a regional training center in Dortmund, near the Dutch border, about 100 trainees moved through the linoleum floor corridors of a five-story building into a quiet residential area. In classrooms and work spaces, they learned to be professional hairdressers, electricians, carpenters, welders, painters, factory mechanics, cutting machine operators, and care engineers. Expenses for the 24 to 28 month programs are covered by the local government employment office, which also pays for housing and subsistence expenses. To enter, candidates must first take an integration course and a language course also paid for by the German government.

At this point, it does not matter which of our graduate departments, our trained trained workers are desperately sought after in almost every field, said Martin Rostowski, deputy director of the center. Serghei Liseniuc, 40, who came to Germany from Moldova in 2015, has started training as a mechanic in the factory, which will soon bring him a steady job and higher wages. We are a bit like doctors, he said. Doctors help people, and we help buildings.

But despite the benefits for some workers and some countries, economists and demographers argue that labor market gaps will last and widen, as the pandemic reveals how much more needs to be done to manage a global imbalance not only in the population but also in progress. One question probably goes like a stream of cold water just below the new warm welcome: What if there are not enough skilled workers wanting to move? We were hearing the same thing from everywhere, said Mr. Dumont, an OECD researcher. If you want to attract new workers, you have to offer them attractive conditions.

Vjosa Isai AND Gabi Sobelman contributed to reporting.

Vjosa Isai AND Gabi Sobelman contributed to reporting.

