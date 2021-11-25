International Osteoporosis Foundation Launches EurekAlert!





The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) is the largest non-governmental organization in the world dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis, fragility fractures and related bone diseases. Together with its more than 290 member national and regional societies, as well as institutions and hospitals of interest to musculoskeletal health, the IOF conducts projects and programs to advance science and research, medical education, advocacy, and public awareness in the field of osteoporosis, and fracture prevention. Professor Jean-Yves Reginster, IOF Board Member and Chairman of the IOF National Associations Committee stated: “We invite academic institutions, medical schools and research institutes to apply to join the IOF University Network. Among the benefits of membership is the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community of bone health advocates – including national, regional and international societies and leading scientific experts. There will also be enhanced opportunities to collaborate on IOF programs and gain recognition for your institution’s efforts in the field of bones through participation in IOF scientific meetings and events. Among the many benefits of free membership in IOF University Network, universities will be able to apply for IOF approval of their publications, meetings or educational programs, receive a number of free registrations at IOF global and regional congresses, and have increased opportunities to meet and collaborated with Leaders of the Main Opinion on the ground. IOF Chief Executive Dr. Philippe Halbout added: “In creating this new form of allied membership, the IOF aims to expand its global network by integrating world-renowned Universities into the IOF family. A further objective is to liaise with new investigators of key research institutions, many of whom will be the next generation of key opinion leaders in the field, providing opportunities to exchange knowledge on the latest developments and challenges in bone field. “Over time we hope to develop a growing number of programs for young scientists and health professionals collectively.” With 23 universities from Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa to date, the IOF University Network expects to welcome many more academic and medical institutes in the future. For further information, a full list of membership benefits and an application form, please consult IOF website. ### About the IOF University Network

The IOF University Network aims to develop collaboration between the IOF Community and Universities worldwide. By connecting with medical students and young investigators through the IOF University Network, the IOF is actively engaging with the next generation of Lead Opinion Leaders and providing access to a wide range of resources as well as the IOF’s well-known scientific network . Universities that are part of the IOF University Network are considered Allied Members of the Committee of National IOF Associations (CNS). The CNS is the main IOF membership committee, representing medical and patient societies, as well as hospitals and other institutions of interest to musculoskeletal health. For more information and the application form visit

https://www.osteoporosis.foundation/our-network/universities About IOF

The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) is the world’s largest non-governmental organization dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and related musculoskeletal diseases. IOF members include scientific experts, as well as more than 290 patient and medical associations, as well as universities, which are committed to making fracture prevention and healthy mobility a worldwide healthcare priority. https://www.osteoporosis.foundation [email protected] @iofbonehealth

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of the news announcements posted on EurekAlert! contributing by institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/935927 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos