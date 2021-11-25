International
Record-breaking rainfall from the southwestern Newfoundland storm
Rain and rain warnings covering most of southwestern Newfoundland have finally ended, with a massive storm breaking the rain record and damage after it.
About 165 millimeters of rain fell in the city of Channel-Port aux Basques as of Tuesday, setting two records for the highest total 24-hour rainfall and the highest amount of two-day rainfall, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Rodney Barney.
The northern Codroy Valley was flooded with even higher rainfall, recording 195.6 mm of water.
Road washes and closures have added to the Trans-Canada Motorway and roads from the Port aux Basques area to the north through the Codroy Valley.
Barney said while the rain warning is over the area for the area, a wet, rainy day with low winds awaits ahead, making it conducive to efforts to clear storm-affected communities.
The storm also cut off the Port aux Basques area from the rest of the island due to road erosion, leaving some working in the community from suburban areas blocked from returning home. Several detours have been established within the community as safety precautions.
Another look at some of the damage near the scales near Port aux Basques. The photos are from this afternoon. #nltrafik pic.twitter.com/19wEgRXLed
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Andrew Furey said about 5,000 people were isolated from the rest of the island due to the storm. The province had prepared helicopter services for emergency situations with no timeline for when the roads would be repaired.
Regarding health care services, Western Health said that due to road conditions only dialysis, cancer care and emergency services will be provided at Dr. Health Center. Charles L. LeGrow in Port aux Basques on Thursday. All other appointments in person at the Hospital and MP Place, such as x-rays, blood collection, COVID-19 vaccines and mental health and addiction services will be rescheduled.
The health authority said it would contact patients to confirm whether scheduled virtual appointments or home visits would continue.
The Atlantic Marine ferry at 11:45 a.m. to and from North Sydney, NS has been canceled.
