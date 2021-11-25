Expat starts his trip to the UAE as a student of KG, now he is the managing director of the same school – News

‘My dream is to continue to contribute to the development of this amazing country and to make great progress in the education sector’

By Muneer Ansari Parayil (Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Indian International School) Published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 14:12

As the 50th anniversary celebrations continue across the UAE, I am occasionally encouraged to think about the future; what do the next 50 years of progress look like? Here are my thoughts.

Living in the UAE for more than 30 years. I have witnessed the transformation of the education sector in the country. My journey started as a student of KG and now I am the Managing Director of the same school.

My family has always been in education – it is built into my DNA. My father was a college professor and he founded one of the first private schools in Al Ain in 1982. From him I learned the importance of education and the value it adds to life. Having that background inspired me to step away from the stability of my IT work and create our own educational management company.

Experiencing first hand the education system in this country, I understand what student life was like at that time in the 80s. Living and studying together with a multinational community during school days was an experience like no other. The UAE is my homeland. I thank the Almighty and thank the great rulers and leaders of this amazing country for all the support and privileges we have living here in the UAE.

I remember our National Day celebrations when I was a student. Times were simpler. There was no social media, but patriotism and love for the country were stronger in our hearts than ever before. As students, we carried UAE flags and walked around neighborhoods visiting the homes of our Emirates friends and wishing them a national holiday. We used to take an active part in all the parades and events organized in the city of Al Ain and Abu Dhabi.

Today, National Day celebrations are bigger than life, with various thematic campaigns, like the 50th Year. To celebrate the UAE Golden Jubilee, our school – the Abu Dhabi International Indian School – broke the Guinness World Record for the largest medal ever created. I would say that this was one of my greatest achievements, because the world record was not only for me and my school, but an achievement for the UAE as well. This Guinness World Record highlighted the great achievements and progress that the UAE has made in the last 50 years.

Father Zayed said: The true spirit after progress is the human soul, the man capable of his intellect and abilities. We listened to it on the radio and watched it on TV channels talking about the achievement of space, the importance of education and what this nation could achieve through education. Seeing the UAE reach Mars, become one of the safest places in the world, and be one of the most technologically advanced in the world, makes me hope for the future.

I wanted to be able to bring back this community that had enriched my life in so many ways. This is what motivated me to create new schools and a preschool here in the UAE.

It gives me a great sense of pride that I can return to the country that has nurtured me, providing education to the community and responding to the needs of the community. I feel fortunate and blessed to be able to serve in a sector that our beloved Father of the Nation regarded as one of the most important components of the success of this country.

My dream is to continue contributing to the development of this amazing country and making great progress in the education sector, including higher education.

So to answer the question: The future is the UAE.

The progress and development that the education sector has undergone here in the UAE is phenomenal. The quality of education, the facilities available and the overall standard of education today in the UAE is outstanding, compared to the modest resources we had in the 1980s and 1990s. Today, the UAE has one of the best educational policies alongside dedicated infrastructure, technology and healthcare facilities for students.

A solid education sector means that the country is not only dedicating its resources towards building a skilled and talented workforce, but is also drawing global talent towards its growing industries. Experts from various industries and disciplines, as well as innovators and scientists from around the world are choosing to make the UAE their home.

With the establishment of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the great vision of HHSheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who believes in the transformative power of knowledge and scientific thinking. – is becoming a reality soon in the UAE. Such initiatives are an open invitation from the UAE to the world to unleash the full potential of AI.

Recently HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, the ruler of Dubai – announced that Dubai aims to convert 60 percent of the emirate into nature reserves according to the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 is the latest. example of how the UAE is becoming green.

READ ALSO:

These innovations are based on a people-first approach, in line with the vision of the late HH Sheikh Zayed – to make life better, safer and easier for people.

Instilling the core and importance of Green Economy, Food Security, Environment and Sustainability Initiatives through the education system will be a focus for us as part of Future Education here in the UAE.

Another 50 years with these intact values ​​would be unimaginable, albeit very positive for all of us.

This article is part of The UAE 50 series, which presents the stories and travels of people who call the UAE home. You can share your personal stories in the UAE via www.uaeyearof.ae

Muneer Ansari Parayil (Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Indian International School)