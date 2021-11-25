The Taliban are roaming the world with news of the Afghan marijuana factory

The rulers of Afghanistan, after ousting the U.S. military in an unconventional war for nearly 20 years, the Taliban are also formidable opponents online.

Immediately after the regressive Islamic fundamentalists entered Kabul in August, images of Taliban fighters appearing naively playing with gym equipment and happily navigating the PR paddleboatsa PR campaign surfaced. some observers thought, in order to soften the image of the Taliban.

Maybe, but as for the later frog Pepe and others edgelord memet posted later by a well-known Taliban member, their goal was not wrong: to own the West online.

The Taliban do not seem to have ended up shaking decadent Western democracies. In this mission, they are happy to use our vices against us, including legalized marijuana.

Would you buy Taliban marijuana? Will you believe they are in the game?

Early Wednesday, Taliban Ministry of Internal Affairs posted on Twitter that a company called Cpharm had mediated a deal with the regime to build a $ 450 million hashish processing plant in the country. The weed factory would produce cannabis-based drugs, employ hundreds of people, and make the Taliban look grounded.

A little there, perhaps, but the report, repeated by Afghanistan Pajhwok Afghanistan News, was only with quite reliable. Consider: Cannabis production is widespread in Afghanistan, which also supplies a significant amount of opium poppies, and the Taliban are prone to generate revenue. And everyone around the world is trying to make money on marijuana.

That’s it. Respected stores including Times of London AND Al Arabiya took the story, reporting it as fact and identifying the Cpharm in question as an Australian company.

The Taliban make the first deal: the sale of cannabis to Australians, the Times solemnly reported, adding that a Taliban narcotics minister had already met with a Cpharm representative and that the project is expected to start and work within days.

With this mainstream approval, she was in racing. Reactions ranged from anger at how Cpharm could do it! Why are the Taliban embracing weeds when Congress and Joe Biden are not in the habit! to the point of bitter disappointment. Why would Cpharm work with Afghanistan when all this unsold weed in Canada is ready for export!

But there is a problem. There is only one Cpharm in Australia, according to a Google search and as a company said in a press release posted Wednesday, they do not produce or supply anything at all. They are certainly not working with the Taliban.

We have nothing to do with cannabis or the Taliban, Cpharm said. We have no idea where the Taliban media report came from.

Si Tony Gabites, CFO and Cpharms, told Reuters, it is possible that the Taliban have made a deal, but with another Cpharm. The thing is, there is no many other Cpharms. There is a Cpharm in Haifa, Israel and another in the Dominican Republic, but according to listings and according to an Instagram page, are simply typical pharmacies: like where do you go to buy masks and aspirin. Not in the weed plant construction business!

In particular, the original Taliban tweet does not identify Cpharm as an Australian company or anything else. The case of misidentification, then, was a mistake of the western media. like Gabites told VICE News, everyone else in the Times, etc. published stories naming the Australian company without first contacting Cpharm.

It is just a shame that media organizations are not checking their facts, Gabites told VICE. No one contacted us to discuss with us; you are the first person to do this from the media.

It certainly is Possible that there is another Cpharm there, and they intend to raise $ 450 million and spend it in Afghanistan, where the Taliban will have a cannabis factory.

But there are a host of factors that make this very impossible.

These range from the practical ones (who would buy all that grass?) To the political ones. For example, trade sanctions stop Australians (as well AMERICAS!) from any business relationship with the Taliban regime. It is possible for the Chinese or Russians to fund a Taliban marijuana plant in Afghanistan, but both countries are worse off than Texas. It is unlikely.

The most plausible explanation that emerges, then, is that the Taliban decided to celebrate Thanksgiving by having a little fun with the West. And if that was the goal, it worked. The mainstream media have eggs on their faces to print fables and a small Australian company is having to waste time controlling media damage.

First the British, then the Soviets, then the United States and now online. Afghanistan is invincible.