They caught my eye: New Zealanders’ tears and cheers are free to go home | New Zeland

NZealots stranded overseas and desperate to return home have shed tears of relief, they will soon be able to overcome the country-managed isolation system. But for many the news is bitter as they still face another summer split from loved ones, amid anger that a decision did not come soon.

The country will reopen its borders to vaccinated visitors in the opening months of 2022, for the first time since Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced their immediate closure in the first month of the Covid-19 pandemic. The country borders have been closed for unlimited travel for more than a year and a half.

The border will initially be open to New Zealand citizens and visa holders coming from Australia, then from the rest of the world and finally to all other visitors vaccinated by the end of April. They will have to be isolated at home for a week, but will no longer have to go through expensive and limited managed management isolation facilities.

The NZ border closes in March 2020. Inbound travel is limited to 190,000 through 14 days of hotel quarantine from then on. They usually enter about 11 million a year. Today the government published a plan for the opening. The size of all things lost for so many.https://t.co/nQLNMxgpLU pic.twitter.com/vbYAC5ayEa – Tanya Selak (@GongGasGirl) November 24, 2021

I just read the date 13th February 2022 for no more [managed isolation] for kiwis from higher risk places I started poking my eyes out, said Lara Iriarte. Iriarte left New Zealand for what was supposed to be a short trip in February 2020, but remained stuck in Panama City after the pandemic took place and New Zealand borders were closed. She said she is still in Central America and has not seen her only son since January last year.

Sherryl Clark, who is in Victoria, Australia said: To hear that we will not have to do seven days inside [managed isolation] is such great news.

We’ve been trying to get back to New Zealand for over 12 months, and it seems like our lives have been on endless waiting. Not only with New Zealand entry restrictions, but the blockades in Victoria, which have meant selling our home and organizing, have also been suspended for months after month.

Clark said she tried to secure a seat in the managed isolation lottery six times and eventually won a seat when the government changed its isolation requirements to seven days from November 14th.

However, the delays have really meant we have to pick a February date, so I missed two of my loved ones ’funerals, my 70th birthday sisters and of course the first Christmas with my family for over 15 years, Clark said.

Lisa Stella said her husband, who works in Hong Kong, has been trying to return home since June and has made seven attempts to secure a place in the managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) system. Nine minutes after hearing the news, my overseas husband had a ticket from Hong Kong to New Zealand.

While we welcome steps in the right direction, we still can not understand why fully tested and double-crossed Kiwis crossing the border should be isolated, but Auckland residents traveling for summer should not be isolated. Got a good answer, @jacindaardern AND @chrishipkins? – Kiwi with earth (@GroundedKiwis) November 24, 2021

But for many New Zealanders, the government’s strict border controls and challenging management system of isolation have permanently damaged its reputation.

For me [the announcement] it is absolutely useless and I see the constant limitations completely over the top. New Zealand will be 90% vaccinated, as will Australia. It is time to move forward and stop the devastation of the economy and keep families away, and the denial of New Zealand citizens their rights to return and leave their country, Vanessa Freeman said.

Freeman, a Melbourne-based New Zealand citizen, is desperate to return home and see the family over the summer. We can not go home during the holidays, when working people can have the working time to do seven days in solitary confinement and still see their loved ones.

My son is very close to his cousins ​​in New Zealand, my mother is old and not well, and I am very emotionally exhausted after the last two years. I want to spend Christmas with my loved ones, to recover and recharge.

Freeman said she had initially backed the response to the government pandemic and voted for Labor in the 2020 election, but said: [Now] they have lost me and my family.

For others, New Zealand’s idea of ​​a home has been called into question. Ian Fenn, who is based in Austria, said he was shocked that New Zealand could close its citizens so easily and said of the border announcement: I think it is too late, but my faith in the country my and New Zealanders has changed forever. , for bad.

Sharelle Govignon-Sweet said: I did not even jump for joy. The damage has been done, in regards to my feelings towards home and what it means to me now.

Simply put, our nation shut us out and the population remained silent about it, which alludes to the fact that there was a tacit agreement between the two. Associated with a lack of empathy or compassion for what they went through of us locked out, I have changed forever from all of this.