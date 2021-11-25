People in Saskatoon gather to support Wet’suwet’en heirs

About 100 people gathered outside Saskatoon town hall on Wednesday, holding up signs with phrases like “land back” and “stay with Wet’suwet’en”.

The Saskatoon gathering was one of many Canadian cities in support of Wet’suwet’en heritage chiefs following a RCMP raid north of BC last week.

“We are standing in solidarity here in Saskatoon,” said Eileen Bear, one of the speakers at the Saskatoon protest and a member of the Saskatoon Coordinating Committee against police violence.

“What are those [the RCMP] doing there at all? “

In a multi-day operation last week, police officers arrested 29 people for violating an order of the BC Supreme Court and cleared a blocked forest service road west of Prince George.

The resistance camp had occupied a key job since Sept. 25, halting Costal GasLink’s plans to drill a tunnel in Wet’suwet’en territory for a multibillion-dollar pipeline to transport natural gas.

Members of the RCMP emergency response team remain under surveillance as other officers make arrests during raids on barricades blocking the construction of a multibillion-dollar natural gas pipeline in Wet’suwet’en territory in British Columbia last Thursday. (Submitted by Dan Loan)

Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with 20 councils of selected First Nation groups along the pipeline route, including from the Wet’suwet’en territory, but has not won the approval of a majority of the successor chiefs.

Under traditional Wet’suwet’en law, heirs’ heads are responsible for overlaps in relation to ancestral lands.

Bear held a sign at Wednesday’s rally in Saskatoon referring to the 1997 Supreme Court decision of Canada underscoring the authority of the First Nations over their land.

“The RCMP is violating this,” Bear said.

Last week’s RCMP raid marks the third time police have launched operations on the remote deforestation route against barricades erected by supporters of Wet’suwet’en heritage chiefs, following similar moves in 2019 and 2020.

“It is against fundamental human rights”

Bear said because of her negative experience with police, it was important for her to speak at the meeting in Saskatoon.

“The police stopped me and two male police officers wanted to check me on the street,” she said. “As my story came out, more and more people came to me and told me what they had gone through.”

She said policies and procedures need to change within the city police service as well as the RCMP.

Rallies to raise awareness and the kind of union demonstrated Wednesday in Saskatoon are important, said one of the speakers at the protest. (Theresa Words / CBC)

Paydahbin Aby, who described herself as a First Nations woman from the territories of Secwpemc’ulcw and St’t’imc “in so-called British Columbia”, also spoke at the rally.

“The Canadian state and colonial institutions want to declare themselves leaders in reconciliation,” said Aby, who studies at the University of Saskatchewan.

“Reconciliation does not exist.”

Gatherings to raise awareness and the kind of ally demonstrated Wednesday in Saskatoon are important, Aby said.

“That means a lot,” she said. “Just being here with us is wonderful.”

People need to understand that the First Nations are sovereign nations recognized by international law, she said.

“You are coming to our homeland, you are desecrating our ancestral cemetery,” Aby said.

“You can not do that. It is against fundamental human rights.”

According to a Facebook post, the organizing partners of the rally were the Louis Riel Club of the Communist Party of Canada, the Indigenous Joint Action Coalition, and the Matter Blacks YXE Lives.

As a non-indigenous resident, Leanna Gustafson attended to show her support for indigenous people in Canada.

“What affects a part of the country should affect us all,” she said, “especially when human rights are being violated.”