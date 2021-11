International students working to minimize cyber security threats

With cyber security threats on the rise, Waikato University student Eric Wang is working hard to protect New Zealand organizations from the challenges they face in an increasingly digitalized world. Eric has worked in the IT industry for many years in Taiwan in various roles in various fields including systems engineering, information security and personal data protection. Armed with a Bachelor of Business Administration from Fu Jen Catholic University, Taiwan and a Master of Science from Baruch College, New York City University, Eric saw further postgraduate study abroad as a good opportunity to further the experience. his life abroad. In 2018 and in his mid-forties, Eric decided to transfer his family to New Zealand and pursue a Master’s in Cyber ​​Security at the University of Waikato. “Waikato University is recognized as one of the best in the world in computer science and has the first Master of Cyber ​​Security in the country, focusing on malware analysis, penetration tests, cloud computing and legal compliance,” he says. Eric enjoyed the complex and challenging nature of the Master program. “IT security is challenging and complex and covers many technical and non-technical aspects. “Being a trusted IT security player is a rewarding job intellectually and financially, which can make our lives, our community and our society better by ensuring that IT is implemented and managed securely.” While in Waikato, Eric spent most of his time walking across the field or working on assignments at one of his computer labs. “I have a lot of memorable memories that happened in the 24-hour computer areas where my classmates and I would have countless discussions, exchanges of ideas and even debates.” Since graduating in 2019, Eric has worked as a professional consultant at an audit firm in Auckland, utilizing his cyber security capabilities by implementing adequate security controls and incident management procedures to protect his clients. Eric praises his Master’s degree from Waikato for setting him on the path to success. “The new brilliance of cybersecurity risks, cloud computing technologies and legal compliance requirements I got from studying in Waikato has enabled me to make professional judgments about any security assessment, which has been extremely helpful to my clients. “ Eric also recommends the study abroad experience for any aspiring international student. “Studying abroad is an exciting journey. If you want to earn a qualification from a prestigious university, study new things in a multicultural environment, have a calm and affordable lifestyle and be able to work in New Zealand for a longer period of time, studying in Waikato is the place for you. ”

