NASA News: The International Space Station welcomes astronauts for the 2021 holidays including a happy Thanksgiving day with turkey dinner

WASHINGTON – Holidays are still in space, they just look a little different. But the feelings are the same.

“I will do everything I can to show how grateful I am for my fellow crew,” said NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei. NASA video separated from the International Space Station on Monday. “It’s great to have all these people here. We haven’t been here together for so long, but wow it certainly has been great already.”

The space station will host seven crew members throughout the holiday season, reported CNN.

The international crew includes Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Vande Hei and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer.

“We’re going to work, but we can’t wait for a great meal together,” Barron said. “We will invite our cosmonaut colleagues to join us, so it is a very international Thanksgiving Day.”

Astronauts share the traditions they usually share with their families. Chari said he and his family usually go around the table and ask each person to say what they are grateful for, so he will call “and do it remotely” this year.

Astronauts usually call home to chat with friends, family and loved ones during vacations spent away from home.

Chari also said that as Thanksgiving-themed runs like Turkey Trots take place on Earth, he brought special colored ribbons for him and the crew to wear as they flew from the space station’s routine holiday meal.

This year, the astronauts’ menu for Thanksgiving includes crab biscuits, roast turkey, au gratin potatoes, pastry cakes and cranberry cobbler cobbler.

“I just want my family to know how much I appreciate their love and support. Although I will be very far away and walk very fast, my heart is definitely with them,” Vande Hei said.

Holidays away from Earth

Astronauts have marked the tradition of celebrating holidays in space since the days of the Apollo mission, when the Apollo 8 crew famously shared their Christmas Eve message on a live television broadcast in 1968, reading in turn from the Book of Genesis in the Bible.

The first Thanksgiving space day was celebrated on November 22, 1973, when Skylab 4 astronauts Gerald P. Carr, Edward G. Gibson and William R. Pogue each ate two meals a day at dinner, though nothing special was on menu for this occasion. The three worked and supported a space walk that lasted six hours and 33 minutes earlier in the day and missed lunch.

The next did not occur until November 28, 1985, when seven crew members of the Brewster H. Shaw STS-61B, Bryan D. O’Connor, Jerry L. Ross, Mary L. Cleave, Sherwood C. “Woody” Spring, Charles D Walker and Rodolfo Neri Vela enjoyed a special meal on the Atlantis spacecraft.

In addition to the shrimp cocktail, radiant turkey and cranberry sauce, Neri Vela famously brought tortillas into space. Unlike bread, which crumbles easily, tortillas are a perfect addition to the space menu and they are a favorite astronaut to this day. Recently, tortillas were the perfect tool for space tacos made using the first chili peppers grown in space.

The first Thanksgiving day on the space station took place on November 23, 2000, just three weeks after the trio of NASA astronaut William M. Shepherd and Russian cosmonauts Yuri P. Gidzenko and Sergei K. Krikalev arrived. The festive meal kicked off a celebration that has been held at the station every November ever since.

The space station hosted the largest and most diverse Thanksgiving celebration in 2009. A crew of six astronauts, including Jeffrey N. Williams, Maxim V. Suraev, Nicole P. Stott, Roman Y. Romanenko, Frank L. DeWinne and Robert B. Thirsk, were already on board. They then welcomed six crew members of the STS-129 spacecraft, which brought on board Charles O. Hobaugh, Barry E. Wilmore, Michael J. Foreman, Robert L. Satcher, Randolph J. Bresnik, and Leland D. Melvin. .

The 12 crew members represented the United States, Russia, Belgium and Canada, and they celebrated together two days earlier since the spacecraft took off from the space station on Thanksgiving itself.

How to organize a Thanksgiving dinner in space

How these holidays are marked and celebrated depends on each individual crew, and space veterans tend to share suggestions and ideas with beginners before they go upstairs, said NASA astronaut Dr. Andrew Morgan for CNN in 2020.

Morgan spent the entire holiday season at the space station in 2019 along with crew mates Jessica Meir, Christina Koch, Alexander Skvortsov, Oleg Skripochka and Luca Parmitano.

It was a busy time at the space station with lots of spacewalks and scheduling experiments, but the astronauts were able to gather for a special meal that weekend with their international crew members and talk about what it meant to to Thanksgiving Day.

Turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes are on the standard menu for NASA astronauts in space, but they also stored special foods like smoked salmon and cranberry sauce to share with each other. In space, cranberry sauce perfectly preserves the shape of the can into which it entered. Meir and Koch also made turkeys to decorate their table.

In 2020, the menu included cornbread sauce, smoked turkey, green beans and mashed potatoes. Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi brought some Japanese “holiday food” to share, including curry rice, red bean rice and some special seafood that a Japanese high school student on Earth prepared for the crew.

For NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins, it was his second Thanksgiving day in space after spending the holiday at the station in 2013.

“For me, Thanksgiving is about family,” Hopkins said. “This year, I am spending it with my international family. We all feel very blessed to be here and very grateful for everything we have.”