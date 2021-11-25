Prime Minister Modi will lay the cornerstone of Noida International Airport at 13:00





Inauguration of Noida Airport: UP, currently, has 8 functional airports. New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Noida International Airport, near Jewar in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Once operational, this will be UP’s fifth international airport – the largest of any country. Here are the top 10 points in this story: “November 25 is an important day for the steps of India and Uttar Pradesh in creating infra. At 13:00 the cornerstone of Noida International Airport will be laid. This project will significantly boost trade, connectivity and tourism,” the prime minister wrote in Twitter. This will be the first public event of the Prime Minister at the western UP since the withdrawal of farm laws. Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath said he expects investments of over Rs 10,000 crore after the first phase and up to Rs 35,000 crore after the airport is fully built. The Minister of the Civil Aviation Union, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has claimed that Noida Airport will be the largest in Asia and will create employment opportunities for more than a loop of people. In a statement issued Wednesday, the center said the development of the airport was in line with the Prime Minister ‘s vision for creating a “aviation sector ready for the future”. The center also claimed “special focus” on UP – which will hold elections next year, with BJP trying to retain control of the key state ahead of the 2024 general elections. The airport will be about 72 km from Delhi Indira Gandhi Airport – the only other international airport in the region of the national capital. From Noida will be about 40 km. It will cover 1300 hectares and work in the first stages (out of four) will be completed by 2024 – when the Lok Sabha elections will be held. The estimated cost is 10,500 rubles. The airport, however, has encountered controversy over protests by farmers whose lands had been taken for construction. They have camped in tents 700 meters away from the airport. A local BJP MLA admitted the land had been hastily purchased. Fully functional, Noida International Airport is expected to serve about 1.2 passengers a year, benefiting Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Faridabad and surrounding areas. It will also decongest traffic in and around IGI Airport, the center said. The connection will be handled by a “multimodal transit hub” with high-speed metro and railways, as well as taxi and bus services. Noida and Delhi will be connected through “trouble-free metro services” and major roads will connect the airport with other cities, the center said. The freight terminal will have a capacity of 20 lakh metric tons, which can be expanded to 80 lakh metric tons. The airport, the center said, will facilitate the “smooth movement of industrial products” and help boost industrial growth in the region. Billed as India’s first airport with ‘zero net emissions’, the center land will also be allocated for a ‘forest’. “The design of the airport focuses on passenger comfort. The processes at the airport will be enabled digitally. We are working to be an airport with zero carbon net emissions and aim to operate by September or October 2024,” Kiran Jain said. said the airport chief of operations. Uttar Pradesh has eight airports currently operating, including international airports in Lucknow and Varanasi (Prime Minister Modi area). A third was inaugurated in Kushinagar (a Buddhist pilgrimage site) last month and a fourth – in the temple town of Ayodhya – which BJP has grand plans to turn into a tourist center. With data from ANI, PTI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/noida-airport-pm-modi-pm-modi-to-lay-foundation-stone-of-noida-international-airport-at-1-pm-2623840 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos