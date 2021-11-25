The English Channel tragedy: After dozens of drownings, England and France expand war of words





Ministers on both sides of the Canal on Thursday blamed their counterparts after dozens of people – including a young girl – drowned in the cold waters of the French coast when their inflatable ship bound for Britain sank. It is one of the biggest loss of lives on the English Channel in recent years.

Iraqi Kurds appear to be among the victims, the Prime Minister of the Kurdish Regional Government in Iraq said on Thursday. Authorities are working to establish their identities, Masrour Barzani posted on Twitter, adding that “our thoughts are with their families.”

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson both expressed horror over the tragedy, with Macron saying his country would not allow the Canal to become a cemetery. Leaders agreed to step up joint efforts to prevent migrant crossings – which have increased dramatically this year – but also accused each other of not doing enough.

In a phone call Wednesday night, Macron went further and asked Johnson to stop politicizing the immigrant crisis for domestic political gain, according to a French reading of their conversation.

On Thursday morning, finger-pointing continued among the young politicians. The Member of Parliament for Dover, England, where many immigrants arrive from France, told CNN that the deaths in the Channel were “completely predictable” and called the problem a border police issue, the solution of which lay in France. “It was a completely predictable tragedy that sooner or later one of these boats would capsize and people would die,” Natalie Elphike told CNN near the port of Dover on Thursday. “People are safe in France and the best way to keep people safe is to keep them ashore, not in the hands of human smugglers in the middle of the Channel,” she added. The British politician added that the French “are staying where people are entering the boats and are not stopping them. Here the policy must change, from the French side”. Meanwhile, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin called for more support from European neighbors, telling RTL radio on Thursday that France could not be “the only one that can fight smugglers”. “We are telling this to our Belgian friends … We are telling this to our German friends … And we are telling this to our English friends, that they should help us fight the smugglers who are international, who play with borders “, said Darmanin. Asked why the UK attracts so many illegal immigrants, Darmanin noted Britain’s methods for managing migration and its thriving labor market. “It is clear that there is immigration mismanagement in Britain,” he said. In the coming days, Darmanin will hold meetings to better prevent “arrivals on French soil” coming from southern, northern and eastern migration routes, President Macron told reporters Thursday. By the time these migrants arrive in the English Channel, “it’s already too late,” he said of the deadly crossing. Macron said France would continue to use drones and reservists in response to the situation – and seek additional mobilization from UK forces. Both France and the UK need to work together to dismantle smugglers’ networks, he said. Meanwhile, UK Immigration Minister Kevin Foster told the BBC on Thursday that his government was also determined to “destroy” the “really bad business model” of human smuggling. This included increasing sentences for smuggling to life imprisonment and improving “safe” immigration routes directly from conflict zones or refugee camps, he said. Foster added that the UK has begun paying France $ 72 million in installments to address the crisis. A deadly passage Five human smugglers have now been arrested in connection with Wednesday’s deadly sea crossing, Darmanin told RTL on Thursday. He added that one of the smugglers arrested on Wednesday evening had “German license plates” and “bought these boats in Germany”. Darmanin said the two survivors of the tragedy are Somali and Iraqi nationals who suffered “serious hypothermia” and were taken to hospital in Calais, northern France. Among the 27 dead are five women, with one person still missing, according to Darman. The narrow waterway between Britain and France is one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world. Refugees and migrants fleeing conflict, persecution, and poverty in the world’s poorest or war-torn countries risk dangerous passage, often in unsuitable dinghies, and at the mercy of human smugglers, hoping to seek asylum or opportunity. economic in Britain. Darmanin said the migrants’ dinghy had collapsed and when rescuers arrived it was “blown out like a swollen garden pool”, according to Reuters. Despite Wednesday’s tragedy, desperate people continue to make the perilous journey across the Channel. A group of life jackets and blankets were seen piled together aboard a lifeboat that arrived in Dover on Thursday morning, the UK Press Association reported. Immigrants once sought to smuggle trucks that regularly crossed the Channel by ferry or rail from France. But in recent years this road has become more expensive, with smugglers paying thousands of euros for each effort. So far this year, more than 25,700 people have crossed the English Channel into Britain in small boats, according to data compiled by the news agency PA Media – three times the total for all of 2020. On Wednesday alone, authorities French rescued 106 people flew in various boats on the Channel and more than 200 people crossed. Earlier this month, French sports retailer Decathlon announced it would do so stop selling kayaks in some shops in northern France, in an attempt to prevent people from using them to make the dangerous passage of the sea to England. An earlier version of this article mistakenly identified Masrour Barzani. He is the Prime Minister of the Kurdish Regional Government in Iraq.

CNN’s Mia Alberti, Mick Krever, Nic Robertson, Mohammed Tawfeeq and Lindsay Isaac contributed to this report

