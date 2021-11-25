A fire at a Russian mine has killed at least 11 people, with dozens trapped underground





Emergency workers in the Russian province of Siberia are suspending the rescue of dozens of workers who remain trapped underground after a fire that has killed 11 people.

About 46 people are still underground, with rescue workers having lost contact with some

About 46 people are still underground, with rescue workers having lost contact with some Dozens of people are in hospital, some with smoke poisoning Coal dust caught fire on a ventilation shaft at the snow-covered Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region, filling the underground workplace with smoke, the TASS news agency reported, citing local emergency services. So far, 11 people have been found dead, regional governor Sergei Tsivilev said, and 35 workers were still underground. Russian emergency services said Thursday they had suspended an operation to rescue those stranded due to the risk of an explosion. “The possibility of an explosion is very high. We have decided to suspend the search and rescue operation until the gas concentration decreases,” Mr Tsivilev said. Methane and CO2 levels were extremely high, he said. Dozens more were being treated in hospital, at least some of them with smoke poisoning, while four were in critical condition. Rescue workers and ambulances can be seen arriving at the mine complex in video footage, with police gathered outside as it snowed in the region, which is approximately 3,500 kilometers east of Moscow. About 285 people were inside the mine when the smoke spread through the ventilation shaft, the emergency ministry said. At least 239 came out on the ground, authorities said. Authorities have not said what caused the smoke. Tsivilev said there was no more heavy smoke in the mine, which still had electricity and ventilation, but that contact with some people had been lost deep underground. “At the moment, there is no heavy smoke, so we hope there is no fire,” Mr Tsivilev said in comments to the video shared online. “We do not have communication lines with these people, the underground communication system does not work.” On state television, President Vladimir Putin said he had spoken to the governor and emergency officials, describing the accident as a “major disaster”. “Unfortunately the situation is not getting any easier. And there is a danger to the lives of rescuers. We hope they can save as many people as they can,” Mr Putin said. The Kremlin said Putin had ordered the Emergency Situations Minister to fly to the region to help. The regional branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case for negligence that had caused the death. “According to preliminary data, a number of workers have suffered from smoke poisoning. The number of victims is increasing. [verified]”, It is said in a previous statement. The mine is part of SDS-Holding, owned by the privately held Siberian Business Union. This business is not an immediate comment. Reuters

