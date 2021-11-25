5 important things that happen today in South Africa





Here is what is happening and affecting South Africa today: Coronavirus: In South Africa, there were 1,275 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total reported to 2,950,035. Deaths have reached 89,657 (+22), while cures have climbed to 2,839,768, leaving the country with a balance of 20,610 active cases. The total number of vaccines administered is 25,002,232 (+127,704). Elections: The ANC narrowly won the presidency of eThekwini on Wednesday, giving the party control over four metros (Mangaung, Buffalo City, eThekwini and Nelson Mandela Bay), with the DA governing the other four (Cape Town, Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni). The ANC victory came after the party managed to gather smaller parties to support it in the metro, defeating a DA / IFP collaboration. While the subway division may be equal, the DA faces a tough battle that governs as a minority in the Gauteng subway. The party’s Federal Executive will meet next week to determine how it will proceed. [News24 – paywall] Spike: South Africa has seen a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 infections, with parts of Gauteng identified as hotspots. The province accounts for 80% of new infections, with Tshwane singled out as the main region. New infections have continued to grow significantly in the city, with Pretoria West, Atteridgeville, Centurion, Hatfield and Soshangu identified as hotspots. The NICD said the increase is worrying as the vaccination program in the country has slowed significantly, with only 100,000 injections occurring a day – a third of the first few months. While the country has administered 25 million doses, only about 14 million people are fully vaccinated. [EWN] Electronic taxes: Following reports that the Sanral road agency had been approved for a $ 7 billion loan by Brics New Development Bank, the group clarified that it could not obtain the loan because the National Treasury blocked it. The loan was blocked because there was still uncertainty about electronic fee collection in Gauteng and the Treasury was not prepared to take out loan guarantees while this uncertainty continues. The government has been worrying about electronic tariffs for several years. Motorists in the province refuse to pay for the system owed to them without consultation and the authorities, despite numerous promises, refuse to give any plan for the system. [Moneyweb] Blurring: The special court for the robbery of Covid in schools is moving at a fast pace. The court heard legal arguments from the Special Investigation Unit as to why Rs 431 million in decontamination contracts should be declared invalid. Most of the money was spent on unnecessary fogging and disinfection in classrooms, where service providers were paid up to 27 times more than the standard rate. The companies used were also created in a hurry and were not in the centralized database of service providers. SIU wants the court to return all contracts to a non-profit state, where the companies involved can receive money for services rendered (if any), but at cost, with no profit attached. [Daily Maverick] mARKETS: The South African rand fell to a 12-month low on Wednesday as the US dollar strengthened and spread from Turkish lira under pressure remained. The US dollar continued its upward trend for renewed bets that the Federal Reserve will raise rates to curb inflation. With no major news for the domestic market movement, analysts expect Rand to continue to track global drivers. The lira remains in record low territory. A sharp fall of a currency in an emerging market could hurt high-liquidity counterparts, such as rand, as investors reject assets of a similar risk profile. On Thursday, the rand was trading at 15.88 R / $, 17.81 R / and R21.20 /. [Reuters]

