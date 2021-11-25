Heather Stefanson undoes another initiative of her predecessor, plans to abolish the wage freeze bill





Manitoba Prime Minister Heather Stefanson says she will repeal a bill that imposed a wage freeze on public sector employees. Wednesday’s announcement was another sign of change under Stefanson, who has promised a more collaborative approach than her predecessor, Brian Pallister, and has already scrapped some of his initiatives. “What we are going to do is allow the collective bargaining process to move forward,” Stefanson said. “It’s just showing respect for the negotiation process that is going to happen.” The bill was passed in the legislature in 2017 and introduced a two-year wage freeze for each new public sector collective agreement, followed by a 0.75 percent pay rise in the third year and a one percent in the fourth year. Pallister said fiscal restraint was needed to address the deficit. The bill was never promulgated into law and the Progressive Conservative government put the opportunity to change it. Public sector unions representing more than 110,000 civil servants, health care workers, teachers and others said the negotiators acted as if they were already in power. A Queen’s Court judge dismissed the bill as a violation of collective bargaining rights last year, but the Manitoba Court of Appeal overturned that decision in October. Despite the court victory, the government said it would formally repeal the bill in the legislature in the coming days. Finance Minister Scott Fielding called the decision “a fresh start.” Stefanson, who was sworn in as prime minister on November 2, has already turned some of Pallister’s biggest initiatives. The day she launched her leadership bid, she vowed to halt plans to eliminate elected school boards. Recently, she decided not to pursue further court battles with the federal government over her conduct at a carbon price in the province. The working groups welcomed the decision to freeze salaries. “Public employees who have kept Manitoba public services functioning during the pandemic (COVID-19) must be treated fairly,” Kyle Ross, president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees Union, said in a press release. The working groups still hope that the Supreme Court of Canada will accept to hear their appeal against the recent ruling that said the government had the authority to impose a wage freeze. “There is an unanswered question here … and that is what collective bargaining rights are and what tools are available for governments to intervene in collective bargaining,” said Kevin Rebeck, head of the Manitoba Labor Federation. New Opposition Democrats said they are concerned that the government may try to freeze salaries in the future without passing a bill, given last month’s court ruling. “This bill (wage freeze) has never been a law, but it did not stop PCs from raising workers’ wages and interfering in collective bargaining for years,” said financial critic Mark Wasyliw.

