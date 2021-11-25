International
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women
Preventing and responding to violence against women is a priority of human rights, gender equality and public health. In every country and culture, more action is needed to ensure that women in all their diversity live a life free of violence and coercion.
Health workers are often the first professionals to whom women can detect violence, and the health sector has a critical role to play.
This International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, followed by 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, WHO is strengthening our commitments to address violence against women, including those made as co-chair of the Generation Equality Forum Coalition for Action on Gender-Based Violence, through:
Building evidence
In 2021, WHO and partners published data from the largest study ever on the prevalence of violence against women. The report, supported by the WHO Joint Program on Women on Violence Records, shows that 1 in 3 women in their lifetime are subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual violence by a non-partner.
Accurate, comparable and consistent data is a powerful tool for accountability and action to end violence against women and girls. Use the WHO interactive database and these new global and regional leaflets to learn more about the prevalence of violence against women across countries, age groups and regions.
Supporting women survivors of violence in the context of COVID-19
Two-year pandemic measures such as isolation and disruption of vital support services have further increased women’s exposure to violence.
If you are concerned about someone you know, want to report a case of violence or want to know more about what you can do to support women who are subjected to violence during COVID-19, WHO has helpful guidelines.
This short animated video, produced by PMNCH, UNICEF, UN Women and WHO, including the UN Special Research Program HRP, provides practical guidance for women and children who may experience violence and what they can do to seek help and support:
Strengthening the capacities of health systems and providers
Most women who are subjected to violence do not explicitly share their experiences. The health system is a critical entry point for identifying survivors, providing first-line support, and, if necessary, referrals.
“The quality of service I am providing has improved dramatically,” said one doctor who participated in a recent pilot training program for health workers, led by WHO and HRP, along with WHO Office for India. “Women who have received correction now bring other women with complaints because they are assured of support and confidentiality in our facility.”
Four new modules for health managers are now included in the WHO curriculum for training of health care providers caring for women victims of violence, revised publication, addressing facility readiness assessment, improving the capacity of health workers, improving infrastructure and securing supplies and preventing.
In each country, policymakers, health care managers, and lawyers also have a role to play in strengthening their health system’s response to violence against women in each country. This resource package for strengthening the response of countries’ health systems to violence against women includes tools and processes for developing national protocols and guidelines, updating training materials, and working with different sectors.
Increase efforts for prevention and response in humanitarian settings
Research shows that 1 in 5 refugee or displaced women experience sexual violence.
Providing quality health care services to survivors of violence is critical in any crisis, be it natural disasters, conflicts or outbreaks of disease. WHO works with partners around the world to promote a response of health systems to violence against women and girls in crisis settings.
This includes working to strengthen the health sector response to intimate partner rape and violence in humanitarian emergencies, where mass displacement and disruption of social protection exposes women and children to greater risk.
Encouraging political will and accountability
Monitoring government budget policies and commitments is an important way to promote accountability to the millions of women and girls who have been subjected to violence.
At the Seventy-Fourth WHO World Health Assembly, the WHO shared preliminary analysis from a future Database of policies on violence against women, the first source of analysis of how countries’ policies are treating violence against women as a public health problem. The detailed global status report will start on the 10thth December, Human Rights Day.
2021 marks the 30thth the 16th Anniversary of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a campaign led by activists around the world. WHO is proud to stand by our UN agencies and inspiring generations of individuals and organizations working tirelessly to prevent and respond to violence against women and children.
As Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, General Director of WHO said, “We must unite our heads and hearts and work harder and faster to make women’s health and gender equality a reality for all. “We have to do much better and we can.”
