Sweden elected its first female prime minister. It lasted about 7 hours.





It looked like a new era was emerging in Sweden on Wednesday when Magdalena Andersson, leader of the center-left Social Democratic Party, became the country’s first female prime minister. Its historic mandate lasted about seven hours. She resigned on Thursday, a day after a painful budget loss in parliament. She had just formed a bipartisan minority government with the Green Party. But after their budget was rejected in favor of an opposition nominee, which included the far-right Swedish Democrats, the Green Party left the coalition due to disappointment. This left Mrs. Andersson and partner. Her resignation plunged Sweden into political uncertainty. The country’s political landscape was already ravaged by fragile coalition governments and a no-confidence vote in June against former Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. Mrs. Andersson later succeeded Mr. Lofven as leader of the Social Democrats. Sweden, at one point, accepted more refugees per capita than any other European nation. But its progressive image has been gradually eroded by the populist sentiments of the far-right, led by the Swedish Democratic Party. The political spectrum has shifted to the right, with growing anti-immigrant and anti-European voices.

Ms Andersson, 54, announced she was the new prime minister in a Facebook statement shortly before 10am local time on Wednesday. Shortly after 4:30 p.m. the same day, she posted a second statement on Facebook announcing her resignation. According to constitutional practice, a coalition government must resign if a party leaves the government, she said. For me it has to do with respect, but I also do not want to run a government where there may be reason to question its legitimacy. Per Bolund, a Green Party spokesman, said his faction left the government because Parliament had approved a state budget negotiated by the Swedish Democrats. The party, with neo-Nazi roots and known for its anti-immigrant policy, has seen a steady rise in popularity in recent years. Until a new government is elected, the current one will remain in force. Ms Andersson, who has served as Sweden’s finance minister since 2014, has said she is still ready to serve as prime minister, but only in a one-party government.

