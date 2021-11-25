Can the 0% interest rate resolve the student loan debate?

FROM Jason Armesto

Student loan debt has become a topic of conversation nationwide and for good reason: Since 2003, total student loan debt has increased more than 600% at $ 1.7 trillion. The burden of that debt has fallen on the shoulders of most college-educated American adults, with 65% of them still pay student loans.

Many people argue that the solution is for the federal government to cancel the debt completely. President Joe Biden has heard, at least to the extent that his administration has forgiven more than $ 11 billion in student loans since taking office.

However, some critics say he has not gone far enough, while others think debt cancellation is unfair to those who have never attended college. As the debate over student debt cancellation continues, there is much less discussion about canceling interest rates on federal loans. Why not? This is a question that Ben Carlson, director of institutional asset management for Ritholtz Wealth Management, addressed in a blog post in August.

It’s an interesting thought, but I have not seen where it is taking any retreat, says Barry Coleman, vice president of counseling and education programs at National Credit Counseling Foundation. I have not seen any proposal coming out of the federal government other than just an apology to those who have already borrowed.

Can addressing interest rates offer a compromise in the debate over what to do about student loan debt? Here is what two experts said wealth.

Why the government puts interest on student loans

The federal government does not charge interest on student loans to make a massive profit. He does this to offset the costs of borrowing money, including inflation, and because giving money is risky. Some people will not repay their loans, and that means lost revenue for the government, so the federal government reduces the risk of losing money by charging interest.

Whether they earn the minimum wage or have inherited millions, every student who gets a federal student loan pays the same interest rate. For university students this rate is currently 3.73%, and 5.28% of it for graduate students. The rate is adjusted each spring and is linked to the current yield of 10-year treasury bills. This formula for setting interest rates is relatively new.

Congress set the interest rate on the loan by choosing a rate they thought looked good that day. It was literally so funny, says Jason Delisle, a senior policy associate in this Urban Institutes. To change interest rates, the House of Representatives, Senate and President had to agree on a slow and ineffective process of the new rate, which meant that student loan interest rates rarely changed. During the Great Recession, it became clear that this strategy had problems.

Despite falling interest rates on other federal credit programs in response to financial difficulties, student loan interest rates stood at 6.8%, a figure that Congress had agreed to in 2002. It began to become clear that rates did not had nothing to do with what was happening in the economy, and now rates are adjusted based on the year you get a loan, Delisle explains.

How would students benefit from 0% interest.

To see how much money a student spends on interest, let’s do some quick math.

If you take out a $ 50,000 10-year loan, your monthly payments would be about $ 500 at the current federal student interest rate (3.73%) versus $ 417 if you were not charged interest. Over the life of the loan, this is a saving of nearly $ 10,000 an amount that can make a significant difference in one’s life.

It would cover the rent. It would probably make it easier for some to qualify for mortgages, Coleman says. If they have other debts, they can probably repay that debt more quickly simply because they do not have to worry about additional interest being added to federal student loans.

Eliminating interest rates would also eliminate the possibility of interest capitalization, which occurs when interest remains unpaid and is essentially self-composed. Here people really start to feel trapped and do not make any progress towards repaying loans, says Coleman. While the claim of restraint in late payments can be tempting for young people, Coleman and the NSCC urge borrowers to develop a plan to get rid of their debt as soon as possible, rather than throwing cans down the road. This is where we see people getting into trouble, he warns.

How much would students really save?

The problem with the above hypothetical math is that most students do not get the $ 50,000 credit. For the 2019 class, the average student loan debt for students was $ 28,950. So for a student who gets that average amount spread over 10 years, what kind of change would have 0% interest compared to 3.73%?

People with a lot of debt could save a lot of money if interest were eliminated. But the reality is that most students are not borrowing so much that the interest has a huge impact.

I would be surprised if a 3% interest rate on a student loan would make or break someone’s decision to go to college, Delisle says.

But what about degree students? They pay higher interest rates than graduate students, so setting their rate at 0% would result in saving more money. But interest rates for graduate school are higher because these borrowers can largely afford it. In general, the more advanced the degree that people have, the more money they have along with the potential to earn.

Interest cost 0%.

While the 0% interest may give students a financial relief, Coleman notes that someone will have to get the file on lost government revenue. If it were just zero, then I think it would fall on the shoulders of taxpayers because the program is not paying for itself.

Delisle agrees. Taxes will have to be raised or the government will have to cut spending on something else, he says. And to take it a step further, he points out that student interest rates are already quite low. At 3.73% currently, the rate is comparable to a mortgage, although student loans are much easier to obtain. No credit check, no collateral requirement, no down payment. So in this respect it is quite extraordinary, it is almost the same rate as a mortgage, he says.

Meanwhile, free borrowing is practically unprecedented. Everyone would get credit because it would be the best deal. It would be the only place where you can get a 0% interest loan, says Delisle. There is likely to be an explosion in borrowing, but not necessarily because more people will be going to college. Instead, people would take advantage of a rare opportunity.

That’s what a financial advisor would tell them to do, Delisle claims. They say, “Look, just keep the savings in a savings account and let ‘s get the 0% interest loan. Even if someone had enough money in the bank to pay the university, they would be encouraged to take the loan instead. this.

All of this interest-free borrowing would result in lost revenue for lost government revenue that policymakers need to find another way to raise. It is very possible for taxes to increase, resulting in higher taxes for the students themselves who intended to be helped by a 0% interest rate.

So while eliminating interest rates may sound good in theory, in practice it may be more of a problem than its value. As long as students do not lag far behind in their loans, the interest rate can be negligible. So make it a priority, develop a plan, pay as much as you can for those student loans, and get rid of them, says Coleman. This way you can focus on savings on other things like buying a home and starting a family.