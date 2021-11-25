Poland announces tax cuts to mitigate inflation shock





People visit a shopping mall, which reopened after coronavirus disease restrictions (COVID-19) were eased in Gdansk, Poland, February 1, 2021. Bartosz Banka / Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Warsaw, November 25 (Reuters) – Poland will cut taxes on petrol, gas and electricity and provide cash payments to households on a program worth up to 10 billion zlotys ($ 2.40 billion) designed to help people to face high inflation, the prime minister said. on Thursday. Inflation in Poland, which has the largest economies of developing European countries, has reached levels not seen in two decades. This has strained household budgets and caused concern for a government that advertises its record of increasing the spending power of ordinary citizens through generous social benefits and rising minimum wages. “The Polish government is acting to … mitigate, protect against this rise in inflation,” Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register The petrol tax will be reduced to the minimum allowed by the European Union for five months starting on December 20th, he said. Value Added Tax (VAT) on gas will be reduced to 8% from 23% from January to March. Electricity VAT in the first three months of 2022 will fall to 5% from 23%. There will also be no excise tax on electricity for households. In addition, families will receive financial support in the form of tested payments with funds from 400 to 1150 zlotys, which will be made in two installments in 2022. Rafal Benecki, chief economist at ING in Poland, said the program would temporarily lower the CPI and mean that its peak was lower, but payments to households would be combined with tax cuts already announced and an increase in the minimum wage. to stimulate consumer demand. “I think the impact of this is lower inflation at the beginning of the year and higher inflation at the end of the year,” he said. Central and Eastern European countries have seen some of the highest inflation on the continent, as tight labor markets and a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic combine with global factors such as rising energy prices and supply chain disruptions. According to a CBOS opinion poll released Tuesday, public criticism of the government’s economic policies is deepening, with 57% of respondents saying they see no chance of the economic situation improving. ($ 1 = 4.1589 zlotys) Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz Edited by Gareth Jones and Frances Kerry Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

