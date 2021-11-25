Woman whose sexual assault complaint was mistreated by police says responsibility still lacking

Caution: This story can be motivating for those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.

A woman whose complaint of sexual assault was not adequately investigated by the Kelowna RCMP says she apologizes but not responsibility.

Responsible detachment officer, Supt. Kara Triance, wrote an apology to the woman as part of a formal grievance redressal process. CBC News is keeping the woman’s identity confidential to protect her identity.

In an interview with CBC, the woman said she is happy for the pardon, but is still upset that the officer who mistreated her complaint will not face further scrutiny or discipline because she left the RCMP.

“I was disappointed, I think, because I thought there would be more responsibility,” said the woman.

“I’m somewhat upset that it was just a kind of complete apology … not from the officer from the incident, but from above.”

“It made me feel like it was too much to afford for not too much.”

Details of the woman’s situation, one of a number of cases that have raised questions about the handling of sex crime reports by the detachment, emerged after the apology letter was shared with the media by the Vancouver Rape Shelter and Women’s Aid ( VRRWS) on behalf of the survivor.

The second look leads to the recommendation of the tariff

The 20-year-old tried to file a complaint in May 2020, but according to VRRWS, police told her that “the investigation of the complaint was not worth RCMP time”.

Vancouver Rape Relief said the survivor begged the officer in question, who had been identified as a woman in private correspondence with the survivor, to examine him, hoping an investigation would lead to charges.

Triance stated in her letter that the officer ignored the survivor’s requests and erroneously recorded in the file that the survivor was not interested in the police pursuing the charges.

In March 2021, the woman filed a complaint with the RCMP Civil Review and Complaints Commission (CRCC). Police then reopened her file, launched an investigation and recommended a sexual assault charge against the alleged assailant.

In her letter, Triance said she supported all the allegations made by the survivor against the RCMP, including negligence of duty and improper attitude.

‘We have a lot of work to do’

Triance, speaking for the CBC, said that since taking over the Kelowna detachment in October 2020, she has made it a goal for all officers facing clients to be trained in informed trauma policing, an approach that seeks to understand the impacts that trauma to the victims.

She said the goal is to complete this training for all officers with the public by 2023.

“I believe we have a lot of work to do not only here in Kelowna, but globally,” Triance said. “We continue to work on this.”

Last year, it was reported that 12 cases of sexual assault in Kelowna were being re-investigated by the RCMP as they were initially considered “unfounded”.

A national RCMP sexual assault review team was tasked with looking at files from Kelownadetachment as an extremely high percentage of cases were set aside as unfounded.

The survivor said she is not convinced that more training is enough.

“Showing that you will hold people accountable when they do not meet the standards is important,” she said.