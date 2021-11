The minimum wage in Germany is rising by 25% to 12 euros

after lengthy coalition negotiations. Three German political parties agreed to form a new government on Wednesday, with left-wing Social Democrat Olaf Scholz succeeding Angela Merkel as chancellorafter lengthy coalition negotiations.

As part of the coalition deal, the country plans to increase its minimum wage to € 12 ($ 13.46) per hour, from the current rate of € 9.60 ($ 10.77) per hour.

The move could boost the incomes of nearly 2 million people in Germany earning the minimum wage, or about 5% of workers, according to Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING. He said the move was “clearly important”.

The minimum wage was already set to rise to € 10.45 ($ 11.72) in July 2022. the text of the coalition agreement did not state when the largest one-time increase will take effect.

UBS economist Felix Huefner said the move should “boost overall wage growth” across the German economy, while warning it could “contribute to wider wage pressures”. Germany’s central bank took the unusual step by publicly criticizing the move this week, calling it “disturbing”. He said it would have a negative effect on wages for those earning more. Inflationary pressure Economists and policymakers around the world have closely observed wage growth as a key component of inflation. In Germany, inflation in October stood at 4.5%, the highest measure in almost three decades, as energy prices soared and the cost of food soared. Germany initially introduced a national minimum wage of € 8.50 ($ 9.54) in 2015. Support for the minimum wage in Europe has risen as union power has waned. The European Commission says there has been a decline in the proportion of EU workers covered by collective bargaining agreements between 2000 and 2015, with particularly strong declines observed in Central and Eastern Europe. A new EU bill announced earlier this month aims to strengthen minimum wages across the bloc with new requirements. “During the previous crisis, lowering the minimum wage and dismantling collective bargaining agreements was the harsh remedy prescribed for many member states,” EU Parliament member Agnes Jongerius, who sponsored the measure, said in a statement. “Now, we are fighting to raise the legal minimum wage and strengthen collective bargaining in Europe.” Germany’s minimum wage is already among the highest in the European Union.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/25/economy/germany-minimum-wage/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos