In the Russia-Ukraine confrontation, both sides organize combat exercises

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Register
MOSCOW / KYIV, November 24 (Reuters) – (This November 24 story corrects the title of Estonian Prime Minister in paragraph 6)
Russia held military exercises in the Black Sea, in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday and said it needed to sharpen the combat readiness of its conventional and nuclear forces due to increased NATO activity near its borders.
Ukraine, which says it believes Russia may be preparing for an invasion, held its drill near the border with Belarus. read more An independent Russian investigative team posted photos and videos saying they showed movements of tanks and other military vehicles in southern Russia in recent days.
Register
The rise in military activity on both sides follows weeks of growing tensions that have increased the risk of war between the two former Soviet neighbors, although Russia denies the aggressive intent and Western intelligence sources have told Reuters they do not see any invasion as close. Read more
Ukraine is not a member of NATO, but the United States and the alliance have signaled their support for Kiev in ways that Moscow finds provocative, including this month’s maneuvers of warships in the Black Sea and the deployment of US patrol boats to the navy. Ukrainian.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Reuters it would be “a grave mistake by Russia” to attack Ukraine. Read more
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said the European Union should make it clear to Russia that it would have a high price to pay if it acts against Ukraine, urging the EU to quickly agree on how to prevent Moscow. Read more
In Wednesday’s exercises in the Black Sea, Russian planes and warships practiced repelling air strikes at naval bases and responding with air strikes, Interfax reported.
Separately, the news agency quoted Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying that the need for Russia to further develop its armed forces was dictated by “the complex military and political conditions in the world and the growing activity of nearby NATO countries.” Russia ‘s borders. “
He said building the capabilities of the armed forces, supporting the combat readiness of nuclear forces and strengthening the potential of non-nuclear prevention are among the priorities.
Shoigu complained on Tuesday that U.S. bombers had repeated a nuclear attack on Russia from two different directions earlier this month and that the planes had come too close to the Russian border. The Pentagon said the drills complied with international protocols.
“SPECIAL OPERATIONS” Ukrainians
Ukraine, which has leaned toward the West since a popular uprising ousted a pro-Russian president in 2014, on Wednesday held what it called a “special operation” on the border with Belarus, including drone drills and military anti-tank drills. and air. units.
It has deployed an additional 8,500 troops on its border with Belarus, saying it fears it will pull into an immigrant crisis, which has prompted the European Union to accuse Minsk of flying with people from the Middle East and pushing them to enter neighboring Poland. Belarus denies fomenting crisis Read more
Kiev also worries that the border with Belarus, a close Russian ally, could be used by Moscow to stage a military strike.
The head of Ukraine’s military intelligence told the Military Times last weekend that Russia had more than 92,000 troops gathered around Ukraine’s borders and was preparing for an attack by the end of January or early February.
Moscow has dismissed suggestions such as incitement, saying it was not threatening anyone and defended its right to deploy its troops as it wished.
The Conflict Intelligence Team, an independent Russian investigative team, posted videos and photos on its website showing the movements of tanks, infantry and obus this month near Voronezh, about 190 km (120 miles) from the Ukrainian border. , and a new concentration of army vehicles on a training ground south of the city.
He also posted what he said was video evidence of military trains carrying infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers in the past two days in Valuyki, 23km from the Ukrainian border.
The group said Russian troops had also arrived in Crimea, the Russian-occupied peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.
He said his assessment was that Russian troops would be ready for possible operations inside Ukraine no earlier than early next year.
Intelligence sources, diplomats and analysts have told Reuters that Moscow may be using the escalation as part of a broader strategy to put pressure on Europe, including supporting Belarus in the migrant crisis and comparing its impact. as the continent’s main supplier of gas to pressure for fast. regulatory approval of the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany.
“It feels … more like another coercive lever that the Russians are amassing in this strategic situation in Eastern Europe,” said Samir Puri, senior associate in hybrid warfare at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.
“It can only have value in this, instead of being followed by a full-scale invasion, which would be politically catastrophic for Putin.”
(This story corrects the title of Prime Minister of Estonia in paragraph 6)
Register
Additional reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Written by Mark Trevelyan; Edited by Mark Heinrich
Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/russia-ukraine-both-step-up-military-alert-with-combat-drills-2021-11-24/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]