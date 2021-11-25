Airbus delivers first H225M Marine Combat in Brazil





The Brazilian subsidiary of Airbus Helicopters, Helibras, has delivered the first H225M helicopter in the naval combat configuration at Fora Aeronaval da Marinha do Brasil (Brazilian naval aviation). This version, which was designed in Brazil by Helibras, is the most complex version of the Caracal rotorcraft to date. At the heart of the aircraft system is the N-TDMS (Naval Tactical Data Management System) which provides command and control of tactical systems. It was developed in partnership with Atech and Airbus Defense and Space Brazil. The helicopter is equipped with a Telephonics AN / APS-143 (V3) Ocean Eye surveillance radar with synthetic aperture (SAR) and inverse SAR (ISAR) capabilities. It also has a Thales Chlio electro-optical turret and the EWS IDAS-3 countermeasure system. Giving the helicopter a long-range attack capability against large ships is the MBDA AM39 Exocet Block 2 Mod 2 anti-ship missile, of which two can be carried. In an alternative configuration, the Marine Caracal can hold an Exocet, with a fuel probe in flight mounted on the right side. “We are very proud of this achievement, which proves the industrial and technological ability of the Airbus Helicopter crews in France and Brazil to provide one of the most modern solutions in the world for the Brazilian Armed Forces,” said Alberto Robles, Chief of Latino. America on Airbus Helicopters “Designed to meet the most demanding requirements of the Brazilian Navy, advanced surface-to-surface and tactical capabilities open up new mission capabilities for the H225M service helicopter.” The Super Puma / Cougar / Caracal family is no stranger to the Exocet missile: the capability was tested on the AS332 Super Puma in the late 1980s, leading to its adoption by the Saudi and UAE navies, while the Chilean navy also bought five Cougars AS532SC armed with Exocet. Missile carrier helicopters for Brazil are part of a major contract signed in 2008 covering 50 H225Ms mounted on Helibras — designated in place of the H-15 — in a variety of service configurations with the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force . Deliveries from this order have reached 39. The Navy is receiving 16, including eight UH-15 vehicles, three UH-15As equipped for search and rescue and five AH-15Bs in naval combat configuration. The first modified AH-15B made its maiden flight from the Itajub location of Helibra on October 25, 2016. The final Exocet firing campaign was successfully completed in June, paving the way for qualification and now surrender. In the service of the Brazilian Navy, the AH-15B is operated by Segunda Esquadro de Helicpteros de Emprego Geral ‘Pgaso’ (HU-2, the second team of general-purpose helicopters) at So Pedro da Aldeia, about 85 miles east of Rio de Zhaneiros. The HU-2 currently operates the already delivered UH-15 / 15As, plus the AS332F / M Super Pumas, which have the local designation of the UH-14.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/defense/2021-11-25/airbus-delivers-first-naval-combat-h225m-brazil The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos