Canada Atlantic Storm: Damages are being assessed

A devastating rainstorm that shook Canada’s Atlantic has left washed-up roads and flooding along the northeast coast of Nova Scotia and southwest Newfoundland.

Efforts are now under way in several areas to assess the damage and reopen vital transport routes, though officials say clearing the storm could take several weeks. Meanwhile, some communities lack gas and other essential items.

Here’s a closer look at what’s going on.

“THERE IS NO BREAD IN THE CITY”

Residents and officials in southwest Newfoundland are concerned about the lack of supply as heavy rain washed away vital transport routes.

Port aux Basques, NL resident Robert Hinks says the city is already finishing essentials.

“There is no bread in town right now, no eggs to buy, fresh milk is dwindling,” Hinks told The Canadian Press on Thursday. “People go to gas stations and get gas for fear of running out of gas, (but) you can’t go anywhere anyway.”

The city has three gas stations, “(but) none of the fuel trucks can enter, I think they will be drained by next week.”

In the nearby town of Codroy, fire chief Brian Osmand said four of the area’s roads had been washed away, leaving 14 families stranded.

“We are making the deal to make sure their needs are met,” Osmand told The Canadian Press.

Osmand said surrounding communities had lost their regular, weekly deliveries of bread, milk and eggs on Wednesday, causing shortages.

“We may be able to transport key air equipment to the community,” he said.

Port aux Basques Mayor Brian Button said currently the biggest concern is access to health care.

He said the city relies heavily on Corner Brook – the largest city in the area – for many medical services.

However, with the roads washed away, Button said access to those services could be difficult.

But, we are assured by officials that things are being taken care of for this purpose, and we should not worry about things there, he told CTV Your Morning on Thursday.

Button said he is also concerned that the city may have problems getting other supplies as well and has urged residents not to collect or collect items.

Get what you need and hopefully get here.

DAMAGED ROAD

Newfoundland and Labrador announced Thursday that construction work has begun in southwest Newfoundland to rebuild damaged roads, including four sections of the Trans-Canada Highway.

“Water levels have dropped and crews have mobilized heavy materials and equipment in the region to prepare for the installation of new canals,” the province said in a press release.

The province says repairs are being completed “on a priority basis” and is urging drivers to avoid areas “to allow contractors to complete work as soon as possible.”

In one series of tweets on Thursday, the provincial Department of Transportation and Infrastructure shared photos of work in progress as well as new canals to be installed.

Construction has already been completed in some areas, such as Route 463 on the Port au Port Peninsula.

RECORD RAIN

In a Twitter post Thursday, Environment Canada said the city received 165.1 millimeters of rain over the past two days.

This sets an all-time record for most rainfall in a two-day period for the southwestern coastal city, according to Twitter.

Button said that once the assessments are completed and the damage can be assessed, officials will draw up a recovery and cleanup plan.

Until that is done, we really will not know and have no idea how all of this would be set in motion now, he said.

SOME SERVICE RECONSTRUCTED FERRY

Meanwhile, preparations are being made for the temporary resumption of the Argentia North Sydney ferry.

In one Press release released Thursday morning, Atlantic Marine said the resumption of ferry service will help provide the province with a sea connection to transport people and critical supplies.

Following a request from the provincial government, Atlantic Marine has implemented its emergency plan to temporarily resume Argentia ferry service, the statement said.

The company said the first voyage between North Sydney, NS and Argentina, NL, is scheduled to depart at 5pm Atlantic time on Thursday.

Speaking to CTVs Your Morning Thursday, Jason Mew, director of incident management at the Nova Scotia emergency management office, said crews are working to assess damage on several dozen roads and at least five bridges.

He said they will reopen as soon as possible, once he is sure to do so.

Mew said provincial officials are also in contact with municipalities to determine what support is needed and where.

The provincial coordination center has been activated for now, he explained. This is what we do at the provincial level, we coordinate the entire overall government response to these types of emergencies.

According to Mew, some people have been evacuated from their homes.

They are currently caring, he said.

Mew said their homes are being evaluated by crews and insurance companies to determine when it will be safe for them to return.

The province is also working with Environment Canada, Mew said, as they expect water levels to drop in order to ensure the work is done in a safe manner.

We had a lot of rain, in some places up to 280 millimeters, he said. So the public works and the many different departments that are trying to assess a portion of this damage, is just to be able to get in there and do that inspection safely without compromising some of the employees doing that job.

Mew said his biggest concern right now is reopening roads.

Many of the roads that have been washed, we have another way to move, he said. But it is always good to open the main roads as soon as possible only in case someone wants to get somewhere fast.

or The state of emergency across the county in Victoria was lifted on Wednesday afternoon, but officials said residents should only travel if necessary.

or advisory boiling water was also released for Neils Harbor, and officials said emergency work for water supply maintenance would be done to repair storm damage to the system.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday morning, Nova Scotia Prime Minister Tim Houston said the storm damage in the province was significant.

It’s probably at least $ 7 million, he said. So promote federal programming well [and] we do what we can to help people get back to normal.

Houston said there have been some improvements in the cleanup effort, even over the past day.

But there is a lot of work to be done to rebuild, repair, restore. Part of that is provincial responsibility, part of it is federal, he said.

Houston said Canada’s Minister of National Defense, Anita Anand, contacted him immediately about the assistance.

We do not think this is necessary now, he said. But I will tell you that the lines of communication are open [and] activate federal programs well and do well what is needed to support those Nova Scotians who need it.

FEDS STAYS TO HELP

In a Twitter post Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his support for Atlantic Canada.

I know this is not easy to overcome and I know you are worried, he wrote. We have taken your back and are standing by to provide any assistance you and your community may need. Please stay safe.

