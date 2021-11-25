Dissatisfied with the dangers of the canals, desperate migrants still plan to cross

CALAIS, France Lights on the opposite side of the English Channel were visible Thursday, encouraging Emanuel Malbah, an asylum seeker who has lived in a makeshift camp on France’s north coast for the past week, dreaming of making a pass.

I do not believe I will die, he said. I believe I will go to England.

Only a narrow waterway separates Mr Malbah, 16, and other migrants from their destination after long journeys across Europe from homes fleeing to the Middle East and Africa. But the narrowness of the crossing is deceptive, as it became clear Wednesday when at least 27 people died in a failed attempt to cross the Canal aboard a weak inflatable boat.

Despite the deaths, the disaster was one of the deadliest involving migrants in Europe in recent years. Mr Malbah and other people were still waiting for the right time on Thursday to get out of the woods with their boats and take a break for the beach.