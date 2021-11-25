PKK internal police chief elected to Interpol executive committee, despite international protests | tidings





or Chinese Communist Party chief police chief elected Thursday to serve on Interpol executive committee, despite opposition by an alliance of international lawmakers, including Republicans in Congress as well as a host of expatriate activists, all of whom warned that China would abuse its position. Hu Binchen, deputy general manager for the Chinese Ministry of Public Security, was selected to fill one of the two Asian delegate seats during the Interpol General Assembly meeting in Turkey and the Chinese police officer will serve a three-year term on the 13-member Executive Committee of the international police organization. Interpol, with its 194 members, controls a large amount of law enforcement data and legal databases shared with its membership, including China, which has long been accused of abusing the organization to prosecute Chinese dissidents and others criticizing the Chinese Communist Party. . GOP AND INTERPRETED ACTIVISTS FIGHT CHINESE PUSH TO JOIN INTERPOL LEADERSHIP The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance for China, a group of lawmakers from around the world who stand against the CCP, sentenced selection of the official of the Ministry of Public Safety. The Chinese Ministry of Public Safety is also leading a global extrajudicial repatriation effort called “Operation Fox Hunt.” “The government of the People’s Republic of China has repeatedly abused the Interpol Red Notice to persecute dissidents in exile. Hu’s election gives the PRC government a green light to continue using Interpol as a tool for its repressive policies globally. “Uyghur, Tibetan, Taiwanese and Chinese dissidents living abroad are at even greater risk,” the IPAC said on Thursday. In light of these abuses, we reiterate our call for all governments to revoke extradition treaties with the PRC and Hong Kong. “Activists, dissidents and expatriates living abroad must be protected from harassment and intimidation by the PRC authorities.” Interpol say A Red Notice “is a worldwide law enforcement request to locate and temporarily arrest a person awaiting extradition, surrender or similar legal action.” An IPAC letter from the beginning of November, signed by Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Republican MP Mike Gallagher, along with dozens of other lawmakers from around the world, said the Chinese government “has repeatedly abused the Interpol Red Notice to persecute dissidents in exile.” The group specifically identified Uighur activist Idris Hasan who was arrested in Morocco following a deleted Red Notice since then submitted by the Chinese government. FBI Director Christopher Wray has done it consistently warned in connection with Operation Fox Hunt, which has been completed by Hu’s ministry. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said this month in response to Interpol controversy: “China’s nomination of suitable candidates for the Interpol Executive Committee is a specific measure to actively support the organization’s goals in combating terrorism, transnational crime and making the world safer. “as a member of the organization. , and to make a positive contribution to international police cooperation. “ CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM WASHINGTON EXAMINER Interpol claimed that “no individual member of the Executive Committee has any involvement or influence in the decision-making process to publish or cancel a Red Notice” and that the organization exists to provide “a neutral platform for the police to work directly with their counterparts. “even between countries that do not have diplomatic relations.” Original location: PKK internal police chief elected to Interpol executive committee despite international protests Videos of the Washington Examiner https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

