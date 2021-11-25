Turkish police women with tear gas protesting against the violence





Turkish police have fired tear gas to quell a protest by women in Istanbul who were marching to demand that Turkey return to a historic treaty aimed at protecting women from violence.

ISTANBUL – Turkish police fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse a protest in Istanbul by women demanding the return of the country to a landmark international treaty signed in the same city aimed at protecting women from violence. Women marched along Istanbul’s main pedestrian street, Istiklal, to mark November 25, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Holding colorful banners, they chanted slogans and vowed not to give up the Istanbul Convention of the Council of Europe. Policia e trazirave, e cila kishte ngritur barrikada në fund të rrugës për t’i penguar ata të vazhdonin më tej, hodhi gaz lotsjellës kur një grup protestuesish u përpoqën të kalonin barrierat. At least one protester was injured, the Cumhuriyet newspaper reported. Similar protests took place in Ankara and other cities. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan withdrew Turkey from the Convention with an unexpected overnight decree in March, prompting condemnation from women’s rights groups and Western countries. A court appeal to prevent the move was rejected and Turkey’s withdrawal was formalized in July. Some officials from Erdogan’s Islam-oriented party had called for a revision of the agreement, arguing that it was not in line with Turkey’s conservative values. The government announced its action plan for Combating Violence Against Women, including goals such as reviewing trials, improving defense services, and collecting data on violence. Human rights groups say violence against women is on the rise in Turkey. The defense group, We will stop femicide, says 353 women have been killed so far in Turkey in 2021, and 409 were killed last year. In October, 18 women were killed by men and another 19 were found dead in suspicious circumstances, according to the group.

