Will Germany’s debt curb its green ambitions?

BERLIN In the middle of the election campaign in Germany, almost 200 people died from extreme floods in Germany. Four months later, the fight against climate change has become the central theme of the new post-Merkel government.

Most of the roofs will be equipped with solar panels and more than 1,000 wind farms will be built, almost doubling the share of renewable electricity sources to 80 percent by 2030. The last coal mine will be closed the same year, eight years earlier than planned. And 15 million electric cars will roam the country’s fantastic autobahn.

At least that is the ambition of what Olaf Scholz, the next chancellor appointed, says will be Germany’s biggest industrial modernization in more than 100 years. It was part of the governing plan that he and his coalition partners announced on Wednesday.

Who will pay for it all is another question and what was hotly debated by the many different parties that have joined Mr Scholzs the Social Democrats, the Progressive Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats.