Will Germany’s debt curb its green ambitions?
BERLIN In the middle of the election campaign in Germany, almost 200 people died from extreme floods in Germany. Four months later, the fight against climate change has become the central theme of the new post-Merkel government.
Most of the roofs will be equipped with solar panels and more than 1,000 wind farms will be built, almost doubling the share of renewable electricity sources to 80 percent by 2030. The last coal mine will be closed the same year, eight years earlier than planned. And 15 million electric cars will roam the country’s fantastic autobahn.
At least that is the ambition of what Olaf Scholz, the next chancellor appointed, says will be Germany’s biggest industrial modernization in more than 100 years. It was part of the governing plan that he and his coalition partners announced on Wednesday.
Who will pay for it all is another question and what was hotly debated by the many different parties that have joined Mr Scholzs the Social Democrats, the Progressive Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats.
The Greens campaigned to spend 50 billion euros on green investments each year for a decade to fund the country’s transition to renewable energy and pay for it by removing the strict rule of the country’s balanced budget.
The Free Democrats agreed to join the government only on condition that they raise no taxes and abide by the country’s balanced budget law, a so-called debt containment embodied in its Constitution.
It was no coincidence that the biggest battle in the six weeks of talks to form a coalition was over who would control the finance ministry and with it the wires. Both Robert Habeck, co-leader of the Greens, and Christian Lindner, leader of the Free Democrats, loved the job and fought for it to the end.
In the end, Mr. Lindner won, while Mr. Habeck will oversee a new economy and climate super-minister.
In terms of finances: It is no secret that coalition positions are far apart, Mr Habeck of the Greens told the Sddeutsche Zeitung in an interview published on Thursday. We talked intensively about taxes, cutting subsidies and regulating the market. If you ask me where I would have liked to see more, this is the area.
One of the biggest questions for climate change experts is whether the commitment to put Germany’s largest European economy on the road to carbon neutrality by 2045 is still a matter driven largely by the Greens or is it really a joint project by all members of the new administration.
Will his achievements match his ambitions, or will the parties return to ideological starting points? said Lutz Weischer, who heads the Berlin-based office of Germanwatch, an environmental watchdog.
There are some hopeful signs, he said. By turning the green transition into a national project of industrial competition and social justice, each of the three parties has been able to sell it at its base.
The new government has combined commitment to impose measures that would limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, as defined by the Paris climate agreement, throughout its 177-page governing agreement. There are 198 references to climate in that document, in all areas of politics from culture to foreign policy.
The climate crisis threatens our livelihoods and threatens freedom, prosperity and security, says the preamble to the coalition treaty. Achieving Paris’s climate goals is our top priority. We want to reinvent our social market economy as a socio-ecological market economy.
Even Mr. Lindner, the leader of the Libertarian Free Democrats, proudly called the treaty the most ambitious climate protection program of any industrialized nation.
If this is really the spirit of the new government, then it is a real change of game, Mr Weischer said. But it remains to be seen.
Debt relief in Germany, which was enshrined in the 2009 Constitution, limits annual borrowing to 0.35 percent of nominal gross domestic product, amounting to roughly 12 billion euros a year, far from the 50 billion that the Greens say need.
But there are signs that the new government has found some backward solutions for borrowing.
One is to take advantage of the temporary suspension of debt restraint during the pandemic. As Minister of Finance, Mr. Scholz last year suspended the spending limit, which is allowed under a national emergency, and the coalition treaty says it will not be reinstated until the end of 2022.
This gives the new government time to borrow and place them in a fund that will continue to operate even after the borrowing limit comes back into effect.
Another way to raise money is to strengthen the state-owned development bank, known as KfW, which can borrow funds that the government can then allocate for infrastructure projects and other investments without appearing in the federal budget.
There are also ways to adjust the formula according to how the debt brake is calculated and increase the spending limit in this way, economists said.
Few expect that this creative accounting will be enough to raise the € 50 billion a year that the Greens had lobbied for, but the commitment to a significant increase in public investment was widely applauded.
I think this agreement signals a change, said Clemens Fuest, president of the Ifo Institute of Economics. Many transformational investments are really being pushed further now.
Marcel Fratzscher, head of the German Institute for Economic Research, said he was impressed with the details on the proposed measures.
There is a smell of change in the air, Mr Fratzscher said. For the climate, it is a very ambitious program, very detailed and very convincing. Whether it is enough to make Germany meet the 1.5 degree target should be seen.
Environmental organizations and climate activists were not convinced.
This coalition agreement alone is not enough to secure the 1.5 degree limit, says a statement from the youth movement “Friday for the Future”. According to Greenpeace, the program hints only at radical ecological progress.
Mr Habeck, the next economy and climate minister, acknowledged the difficulties ahead.
No other country in Europe is doing what it was doing, Mr Habeck said. Our neighbors either hold coal, like Poland, or bet on nuclear energy, like France, or are doing both and little renewable energy. We are leaving behind both old technologies.
There will be decisions that will be difficult, he added. I know that.
