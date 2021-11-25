International
Femicide rates are rising during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Guelph, Ont. researcher
A gender-based violence expert at the University of Guelph says feminists have grown in Canada and around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Myrna Dawson points to recurring blockages and lack of access to services and housing, as well as tense home environments for the continued increase in sex and gender-related homicides of women and girls.
“The numbers are showing an increase over the three years before COVID, the start of COVID and as COVID continues in this context, it is something to worry about,” Dawson said.
She said she is not only worried about the increase in numbers, but also that the figures are only catching women and girls who were killed. “It does not capture the growth of those who have and continue to experience violence throughout the pandemic.”
Dawson is director of the Center for the Study of Social and Legal Responses to Violence at the University of Guelph. She also serves as the director of the Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability, which is a focus group on understanding the causes and consequences of femicide.
According to the group, 92 women and girls were killed in Canada in the first six months of 2021, up from 78 in the same period in 2020 and 60 in 2019.
“This is an increase of 32 women and girls killed from 2019 to 2021,” Dawson said. “Canada is not the only country that is experiencing this continuous increase in numbers. It’s a global trend. “
She added that women have been hit hardest by the pandemic when it comes to layoffs and reduced access to childcare.
Dawson also said that locks and stay-at-home orders have negatively changed the dynamics and stresses in the home.
However, these orders do not suddenly turn former nonviolent men into violent men, Dawson said.
Instead, it is likely to exacerbate the violence with which some women and children have already lived and limiting their options towards treating it, as they might have done before the pandemic.
Thursday marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and the launch of the 16-Day Global Campaign, which raises awareness of men’s violence against women.
In a statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said $ 600 million had been earmarked to develop a national action plan that would address gender-based violence.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have invested nearly $ 300 million to support shelters, sexual assault centers and organizations that help women and children experiencing violence,” Trudeau said.
“This funding will ensure that these organizations are able to provide the services and support they need to those most in need.”
Data are still being collected on femicide rates in the second half of 2021.
But Dawson said the pandemic is just one factor and without real social change, the femicide rate will remain the same or even increase.
“While the pandemic has changed the dynamics of violence in some way, the experiences, the consequences and the solutions have not changed significantly, so everything that feminists and anti-violence organizations have said for decades is still valid,” she said.
“Equality or gender equality is essential. “We can not completely prevent violence without addressing the contributions of misogyny and men’s rights.”
