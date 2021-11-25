Non-college opportunities available throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley News, Sports, Work





PARKERSBURG – The 787 JAC Local Iron Workers Union and the Washington County Career Center offer non-college opportunities in the Mid-Ohio Valley. International Association of Bridge, Structure, Ornamental and Reinforcement Workers, Local Union 787 JAC is accepting internship applications. Applications are accepted from Monday to Friday, excluding holidays, during regular business hours from 08:00 to noon and 13:30 for the Iron Workers Internship Program. Applications are available at the Iron Workers Union Hall, at 303 Erickson Blvd., Parkersburg. The application must be prepared in person at the Union Hall. Below are the minimum requirements. The absence of any of them will automatically disqualify the applicant. No applicant will be rejected because of race, color, religion, natural origin or sex. Iron Workers Local 787 will take affirmative action to provide equal opportunities in practice. * Must be at least 18 years old. * Must be able to do work for the iron workers trade. * Must have secondary education or GED. * Must have a valid driver’s license. * Must live in the area of ​​jurisdiction for at least one year prior to applying for the program. * Must pass a substance abuse test, which will be paid for by the Local Union of Iron Workers 787 JAC. The jurisdiction covered by Iron Workers Local 787 of the International Association of Bridges, Structures, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers is as follows: * Ohio: Athens, Meigs, Morgan, Noble and Washington counties. * West Virginia: Boone, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Pleasants, Pocahontas, Putnam, Raleigh Ritchie, Roane, Summers, Upshur, Webster, Wirt, Wood and Wyoming counties and the southern part of Randolph County. The Washington County Career Center provides training for high school students and technical adults. The Adult Career Center is open to residents of Ohio and West Virginia. The center specializes in programs that require a year or less to complete. There are several medical programs available for adults, including surgical technologist, medical assistant, phlebotomy, medical billing and coding, and state-tested nursing assistant. The Career Center has a range of industrial programs available to adults, including chemical operator, chemical technician, CDL truck driver, welding, industrial maintenance mechanic, instruments and electricity, and heating, ventilation, air conditioning and cooling. Tony Huffman, director of adult technical training at the Career Center, said the adult programs allow students to earn a certificate of workforce-ready credentials. He also said that one of the best things about the center is that many of the adult programs can be articulated in an associate degree at Washington State Community College or the University of West Virginia in Parkersburg. Huffman said the Career Center has a close connection to the industry and provides internships while earning a certification. He said the Career Center teaches its students only technical skills for the job, with no math or history subjects. Huffman said the goal is to train students and find them on the job. He said that students also have the opportunity to meet with advisory committees of mentors in their respective medical and industrial fields, these mentors give advice and talk to students about their career field. Huffman said the financial aid department works to reduce the cost of tuition for its students. Some have been paid for all their education through grants, scholarships and internships. For students who do not qualify for financial aid or for those whose aid does not cover 100 percent of their educational expenses, Adult Technical Training offers an interest-free payment plan. James Dobbs can be reached at [email protected] The latest news of today and more in the inbox

