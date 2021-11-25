193 countries ratify first global agreement on Artificial Intelligence Ethics





Artificial intelligence is present in everyday life, from booking flights and applying for a loan to driving a driverless car. It is also used in specialized areas such as cancer screening or to help create inclusive environments for people with disabilities. According to UNESCO, The AI ​​is also supporting government and private sector decision-making, as well as helping to combat global problems such as climate change and world hunger. However, the agency warns that technology is bringing unprecedented challenges. We see rising gender and ethnic prejudices, significant threats to privacy, dignity and agency, the dangers of mass surveillance and the increasing use of unreliable AI technologies in law enforcement, to name a few. Until now, there were no universal standards to provide an answer to these questions, UNESCO explained in a statement. With this in mind, the adopted text aims to guide the construction of the necessary legal infrastructure to ensure the ethical development of this technology. The world needs rules for artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity. The AI ​​ethics recommendation is a key answer. It defines the first global normative framework giving states the responsibility to implement it at their level. UNESCO will support its 193 member states in its implementation and will require them to report regularly on their progress and practices, said Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO chief.



Unsplash / Maxime Valcarce Data growth is the key to advances in artificial intelligence. AI as a positive contribution to humanity The text aims to highlight the advantages of AI, while also reducing the risks it brings. According to the agency, it provides a guide to ensuring that digital transformations promote human rights and contribute to achieving Sustainable Development Goals, addressing issues of transparency, accountability and privacy, with action-oriented policy chapters on data governance, education, culture, employment, healthcare and the economy. One of his main calls is data protection, going beyond what technology firms and governments are doing to guarantee individuals more protection by ensuring transparency, agency and control over their personal data. The Recommendation also explicitly prohibits the use of AI systems for social evaluation and mass surveillance. The text also emphasizes that artificial intelligence actors should favor efficient methods of data, energy and resources that will help ensure that AI becomes a more prominent tool in the fight against climate change and in addressing environmental issues. Decisions that affect millions of people must be fair, transparent and contentious. These new technologies should help us address the major challenges in our world today, such as growing inequalities and environmental crises, rather than deepening them. said Gabriela Ramos, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Social Sciences and Humanities. You can read the full text here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2021/11/1106612

