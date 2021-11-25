Cincinnati’s major highways see more holiday travelers, as does the region’s international airport





When it comes to catching a CVG flight the day before Thanksgiving, Nicole Slomiany said it all has to do with perspective. “Minnesota is always busy crazy,” she said. “It seems to me that the TSA lines are crazy.” Slomiany has family on the north and west coast, where she was traveling this afternoon from Greater Cincinnati International Airport. “Santa Barbara is a really small airport,” Slomiany said. “So this is very fast. But this (CVG) has the feel of a small airport, even though you can go to a lot more places.” As CVG spokeswoman, Mindy Kershner is happy when people have no problems navigating checkpoints and safety checkpoints, especially people who decided not to fly during the pandemic peak. “You’re seeing people coming back to us, you know, after a year and a half or so,” Kershner said. “We’ve already seen a lot of crowds. It’s the busiest day of the trip in a year and a half.” It is also busier on area roads. According to the AAA, about 4 million people across the country will fly to spend the holiday with loved ones, while 48 million will travel by car. “We tried to keep up with each other. And we did, throughout the trip,” said Nardos Schuler. Schuler and her family were nearing the end of a two-car caravan from New Hampshire to Louisville. They started their journey at 9:30 pm on Tuesday evening. Schuler shared a sense of travel that many residents of Greater Cincinnati can relate to. “There was no traffic last night. (We) was afraid of Cincinnati; we passed today, smoothly. So we are very happy,” Schuler said. “Why were you worried about Cincinnati? Did you hear about the bridge?” asked Todd Dykes of WLWT. “We’ve been stuck on the bridge before,” Schuler said with a laugh. “Yes, every two hours.” The bridge in question is the Brent Spence Bridge. It is safe to say that any driver who relies on that space to cross the Ohio River is pleased that a monthly painting project was completed in early November, a few days ahead of schedule.

