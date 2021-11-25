Estonian Tallifornia Film Fund launches three international investments | tidings





The Tallifornia Film Fund, the first private film investment fund in Estonia, has launched the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in the country, with three initial investments including the Estonia-Germany-UK co-production. Sentinel. The fund was set up by Estonian production company Tallifornia and was announced at the European Film Forum industry event this week. It will make a minimum of 15 capital investments in Estonian and international film projects over four years. The fund, which is funded entirely through private equity with the participation of several Estonian investors, is managed by Tallifornias Rain Rannu and Tonu Hiielaid. She has 500,000 available for her first year, and will make individual investments between 50,000 and 200,000. The three initial investments are all between 100,000 and 200,000. According to the Tallifornia Fund, it will add an investment component to existing capital [Estonian] public funding, tax credit, and local film financing schemes. The direction of investment is Sentinel, a science-fiction thriller by Estonian director Tanel Toom, in which four soldiers in a war-torn future run a remote ocean military base separating two warring continents. Produced by Ben Pullen, Ivo Felt, Pippa Cross and Matt Wilkinson from the UK and written by Malachi Smyth in the UK. Everyone has been to the festival this week to encourage further MB-Estonian collaborations. Also getting support from the fund is Invisible war, a kung-fu comedy set in a 1970s Soviet orthodox monastery. Written and directed by Rainer Sarnet, it is a co-production between Estonia, Latvia, Germany, Finland and Greece. Katrin Kissa is producing for Estonia Homeless Bob Productions. The third investment is in the Spanish-Estonian director Miguel Lansos Endless wine, a genre-bender that begins with the story of the week of three young girls on the beach. It is produced by California and the American firm Savage Rose. All three films are in post-production, as they were shot this fall. It is a big step forward for the Estonian film industry, Felt said. It is really fantastic to see that the fund is open to both young and experienced filmmakers.

