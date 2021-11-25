Infographic: Compiling Violence Against Women Infographic News





On International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, a series of graphs show how prevalent male violence against women and girls is around the world.

November 25 is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The term violence against women includes forms of male violence against women and girls, including intimate partner abuse, sexual harassment, trafficking in human beings, female genital mutilation (FGM), and child marriage. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic early last year, one in three women say she or someone she knows has experienced some form of violence, according to data from 13 countries on a young one. United Nations Report. Thursday also marks the start of 16 days of activism leading up to December 10, International Human Rights Day, whose theme this year is Orange World: The End of Violence Against Women Now! The five infographics below show how widespread male violence against women is around the world. Abuse with intimate partner According to a report published this year by the World Health Organization and the UN. The situation is worse in Afghanistan, where nearly 34 percent of women and girls over the age of 15 have been abused by a partner, according to data analyzed by UN Women. Five of the 10 countries where women and girls are raped the most are in Africa. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, 32 percent of women and girls aged 15 and over have been abused by their intimate partners. femicide About 87,000 women were killed in 2017, according to the latest global homicide report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.UNODC). The rate of partner / family-related homicides was highest in Africa. TRAFFICKING Most known victims of human trafficking are women and girls, 46 and 19 percent, respectively, according to UNODC. Seventy-seven percent of women are trafficked for sexual exploitation, while 14 percent are trafficked for forced labor. Seventy-two percent of girls are trafficked for sexual exploitation, 21 percent are trafficked for forced labor. Forced child marriages Child marriage is prominent in several regions throughout Africa and South Asia. In Africa, Nigeria has the highest prevalence of child marriage, with 76 per cent of women aged 20 to 24 today who were married before they were 18 years old. South Asia also has a high percentage of child marriages, with 28 percent of girls forced to marry before their 18th birthday and 7 percent before their 15th birthday. Sexual violence in conflict About 550 of the 638 recorded cases of sexual violence against civilians in conflict zones have been women, according to figures from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project since January 2020. Sexual violence in conflict and conflict-related sexual violence includes wartime rape and crimes committed by armed and organized actors. Africa accounts for the largest number of cases with 376 incidents, the most occurring in the DRC, with 135 incidents carried out mainly by unidentified armed groups.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/25/infographic-mapping-violence-against-women

