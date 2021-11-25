Thanksgiving’s trip back to pre-pandemic numbers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport





CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) – Aircraft in Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were packed on Wednesday with people hitting the sky for Thanksgiving Day, which is a very different scene compared to 2020 when most celebrated the holiday with a Zoom call. The Combs family was among those who flew from Hopkins the day before Thanksgiving. They said they were pushed to see their relatives in Virginia as they prepared their stomachs for a big party. They may argue which side dish is best for Thanksgiving, but they agreed on one thing: they are incredibly grateful to be able to spend the holiday in person with their loved ones. The Combs family is among over 53 million people, according to AAA, who will travel over the next 5 days, returning to pre-pandemic numbers. About ninety percent of those traveling will be by car, AAA experts predicted. The two busiest travel days of the holiday season are Wednesday before Thanksgiving and Sunday after Thanksgiving A CLE press release stated that additional staff would be assigned during difficult travel periods, including customer service personnel and law enforcement personnel. This includes the Cleveland Police Airport Unit, federal law enforcement agencies, and custodial and maintenance personnel. Passengers must wait for longer lines at ticket counters and three CLE Security and are required to arrive at least two hours before their flight. Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleveland19.com/2021/11/25/thanksgiving-travel-returns-pre-pandemic-numbers-cleveland-hopkins-international-airport/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos