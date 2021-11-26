Ethiopia in the US: Stop spreading ‘false information’ about the war





Posted: 25 November 2021 / time 12:00 EST

/ Updated: 25 November 2021 / 04:20 PM EST Ethiopians protest against United States outside US embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Thursday, November 25, 2021. The Ethiopian government warned the United States on Thursday against “spreading false information” as fighting in the country’s one-year war approaches. more the capital, while thousands protested outside the US and British embassies. (AP Photo)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) The Ethiopian government on Thursday warned the United States against spreading false information as fighting in the country’s one-year war approaches the capital, Addis Ababa, as thousands protest outside US and British embassies. Ethiopia’s war is not only against forces from the Tigray region of the country, but also with the colonialism of the powerful Western states, said government spokesman Kebede Desisa. Some Ethiopians were outraged this week when a security message from the US Embassy warned its citizens of possible terrorist attacks in the country. The US has repeatedly told its citizens to leave immediately, warning that there will be no Afghan-style evacuation if the chaos of war reaches the capital. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who announced this week that he would go to the battle front to lead the army, once called the conflict a law enforcement operation against Tigray leaders who had long dominated the national government before a political clash. Now he calls it an existential war and calls on other Africans for support in a war against Western intervention. I am here to protest against foreign atrocities that are planned to dismantle Ethiopia’s sovereignty, said one of Thursday’s protesters, Worku Taddesse. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict that erupted in November 2020 and nearly half a million people in Tigray are facing starvation conditions under a months-long government blockade. Tigray forces say they are pressuring the Abiys government to lift the blockade, but also want the prime minister to step down. The Ethiopian government earlier this year designated the Tigray forces as a terrorist group, further complicating US and African Union mediation efforts for a ceasefire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsav.com/news/international-news/ethiopia-to-us-stop-spreading-false-information-about-war/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos