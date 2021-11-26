International
Canada’s program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is failing, the audit shows
Canada’s environmental commissioner says a federal pandemic aid program for the oil and gas sector that was supposed to save jobs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions has not been set up to actually do any of these things.
“This is a program that needs major improvement,” Commissioner Jerry DeMarco said Thursday about a program called the Earth Emission Reduction Fund.
The $ 675 million program was announced in April 2020 to help the industry stand amid a massive reduction in fossil fuel use in the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program funds projects to help oil and gas companies meet or exceed regulations that require them to reduce methane leaks or deliberately extract them from production facilities.
The program audit by DeMarco published Thursday says the process the Department of Natural Resources used to calculate emissions lacked transparency and that companies had to report whether they were retaining jobs, but that was not a requirement to receive funding.
Read more:
Toronto aims to achieve a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions
He also said the alleged emissions cuts were based on outdated data about existing emissions and the program did not ensure companies used the money for new projects they would not have done otherwise.
Two-thirds of applicants for the 40 projects funded in the first round also fully stated that the funds would allow them to boost production. But neither they nor the federal government accounted for the increase in emissions they would generate, and it is possible, DeMarco said, that increased production would produce more emissions than the program is able to cut.
Conservative party critics said in a joint statement that “the funding may have actually led to an increase in carbon emissions is ridiculous”.
Julia Levin, a senior climate and energy manager at Environmental Defense, said this is clearly an inefficient fossil fuel subsidy, something the government claims it will phase out gradually by the end of 2023.
“Ministers who are coherent with the promises they made just two weeks ago would cancel this program, but I doubt they will do so,” she said.
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said they welcomed the audit, along with others released by the DeMarco office on Thursday.
This includes a condemnation report that looks at Canada’s overall progress on climate change.
Read more:
Trudeau says floods before Christ show impacts of climate change have arrived ‘faster than expected’
DeMarco said Canada started promising to cut emissions three decades ago and since then emissions have increased by 20 percent.
“Canada was once a leader in the fight against climate change,” DeMarco said. “However, after a series of missed opportunities, it has become the worst performer of all the G7 countries since the adoption of the historic Paris Agreement on Climate Change in 2015. We cannot continue to go from failure to failure; we need actions and results, not just more objectives and plans. ”
The ministers said that the climate plans presented since 2015 have started to show results.
“We are confident that we have laid the groundwork, including one of the strictest pricing and pollution reduction programs in the world, to take Canada’s climate war to the next level,” they said.
The Wilkinson Department was less welcoming of the emissions reduction fund audit findings, agreeing only in part with many of the recommendations and not directly addressing some of the biggest concerns about double counting and overestimating cuts. emissions.
DeMarco said this is disappointing.
“They did not tell me that the department was willing to fully acknowledge the scale of the problems,” he said.
He said he knows the fund ran “in a hurry” in the pandemic, but said this is not an excuse for poor work and there is still time to fix what bothers him before more money comes out the door.
Two rounds of applications have been completed so far, while the deadline for the third round comes in January. All told, the fund has paid $ 134 million to 26 companies for 81 projects, which the government claims reduced more than 4.6 million tonnes of emissions.
DeMarco audited only the first round of applications – 15 companies, 40 projects and $ 71.5 million. He said the program design is so flawed that it cannot assess what emissions it has actually cut. He believes the government is greatly overestimating what this program can achieve.
The department itself acknowledged that its emissions targets would require that almost all 610 companies eligible for the fund participate in the maximum benefit. In the first two of the three rounds, only 26 companies applied.
Throne Speech 2021: Now is the time for ‘bolder climate action’ federations say
© 2021 Canadian Press
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8402616/canada-greenhouse-gas-emissions/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]