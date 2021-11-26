BC COVID-19 pandemic update BC Gov News





As of Thursday, November 25, 2021, 91.0% (4,218,099) of eligible persons 12 years of age and older in BC have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 87.5% (4,056,728) have received the second dose. In addition, 91.4% (3,953,383) of all qualified adults in BC received their first dose and 88.1% (3,808,967) received their second dose. BC is reporting 424 new cases of COVID-19, including one case related to epi, for a total of 216,758 cases in the province. There are currently 3,061 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 211,202 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 295 people are in hospital and 112 in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in isolation. New / active cases include: 140 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 1092

62 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

93 new cases in Internal Health

66 new cases in North Health

63 new cases in Island Health

there are no new cases of people residing outside of Canada In the last 24 hours three new deaths have been reported, for a total of 2,316. New deaths include: Fraser Health: dy

Internal health: a There have been two new outbreaks of health care facilities at Ridge Meadows Hospital (Fraser Health) and St. Louis Hospital. Paul’s (Vancouver Beach Health). The blasts at Royal Inland Hospital have been declared complete, for a total of 10 buildings with continuous blasts, including: Long-term care: Queens Park Care Center, Tabor Home, Maplewood House, George Derby Center, Dufferin Care Center (Fraser Health); AND Peace Villa (Northern Health)

acute care: Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Ridge Meadows Hospital (Fraser Health); AND St. Paul’s Hospital (Vancouver Coastal Health)

Assisted or independent living: Laurier Manor (Northern Health)

The explosions at Mar Jok Elementary and MV Beattie Elementary School (Internal Health) have been declared completed. From November 17-23, completely unvaccinated persons accounted for 58.9% of cases and from November 10-23, 68.5% of hospitalizations. Last week’s cases (November 17-23) – A total of 2650 Unvaccinated: 1,461 (55.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 101 (3.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 1088 (41.1%) Cases hospitalized in the last two weeks (November 10-23) – Total 301 Unvaccinated: 188 (62.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 18 (6.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 95 (31.6%) Last week, cases per 100,000 inhabitants after age adjustment (November 17-23) Unvaccinated: 197.7

Partially vaccinated: 44.6

Fully vaccinated: 24.4 Last two weeks, hospitalized cases per 100,000 inhabitants after age adjustment (November 10-23) Unvaccinated: 39.3

Partially vaccinated: 11.6

Fully vaccinated: 2.1 Since December 2020, the Province has administered 8,609,643 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. Learn more: For the November 23, 2021 announcement of the COVID-19 pediatric vaccine for children ages 5-11, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0209-002245 To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines for children: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/children For the Joint Statement of Approval of the Pediatric Vaccine from Health Canada, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0204-002205 For the October 26, 2021 announcement of COVID-19 booster vaccines for all British Columbians, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/25604 For information on boosting doses, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/booster For regional restrictions in the northern health region, visit: https://www.northernhealth.ca/sites/northern_health/files/health-information/health-topics/orders/documents/nh-gatherings-events-orders-oct-2021.pdf For information on a third dose for people with moderately to severely compromised immunity, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register#immunocompromised As they become available, information on school explosions will be posted online: www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/public-exposures For surgical renovation engagement progress reports, visit: To learn how BC counts its daily cases of COVID-19 in hospitals, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0058-001844 To learn about the BC vaccination card and how to use your card, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard.html For August 12, 2021, notification of mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19 for long-term care workers, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/25143 For information on progress cases, see the BCCDC weekly data summary: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/data#summary Detailed data is posted daily on the BCCDC dashboard: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/data Or: www.bccdc.ca To register to be immunized or to learn about a second dose, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register or https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/dose-2 For orders and instructions from the provincial health officer, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/about-bc-s-health-care-system/office-of-the-provincial-health-officer/current-health-topics/covid- 19-novella-coronavirus For instructions on restrictions, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/covid-19-provincial-support/restrictions The latest updates, including case counting, prevention, risks and finding a testing center near you: http://www.bccdc.ca/ or follow @CDCofBC on Twitter. For COVID-19 exposure events, updates and information, visit:

